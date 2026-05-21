Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, terrifier

NECA Unveils Terrifier 3 Ultimate Bloody Santa Suit Art the Clown

Saly the holidays with NECA’s newest 7” horror figure from Terrifier 3 with the Ultimate Bloody Santa Suit Art the Clown

Article Summary NECA reveals the Terrifier 3 Ultimate Bloody Santa Suit Art the Clown, bringing the killer’s holiday look to 7-inch scale.

The Terrifier figure recreates Art the Clown’s chilling Santa suit design with bloody deco and full articulation.

Accessories include chainsaw, axe, hammer, liquid nitrogen, cookies, milk, swappable faceplates, hands, and more.

NECA’s Terrifier 3 Art the Clown is expected to cost about $40 and arrive in time for the 2026 holiday season.

NECA is ready to slay the holidays as they have unveiled their newest 7" scale horror figure with Art the Clown. This new release will bring his iconic and bloody appearance from Terrifier 3 to life as he dons his Santa Suit once again. The Santa suit from Terrifier 3 became one of the film's most disturbing visual elements, transforming the beloved holiday into something terrifying and violent. Worn by the murderous clown Art the Clown, this figure blends traditional Christmas imagery with his signature bloodstained details.

A lot of accessories are included with this Ultimate release, which captures the film's opening sequence with a bloody axe, chainsaw, hammer, and liquid nitrogen. NECA was sure to also give Art a Christmas plate, three cookies, a glass of milk, along with three swappable face plates, holiday glasses, and a nice selection of bloody hands. Christmas Art the Clown is packed in a horrifying window display box with a flap, and he should cost around $40. Pre-orders are not live just yet, but this new Terrifier 3 figure is set to release closer to the holiday season of 2026

Terrifier 3 – Ultimate Bloody Santa Suit Art the Clown

"Happy Horrordays from NECA! The modern horror icon Art the Clown is here as an Ultimate action figure ready to deck the halls with blood and terror! Dressed in his Santa suit from Damien Leone's Terrifier 3, the silent slasher is ready to spread some yuletide fear as a fully articulated, 7-inch scale action figure with bloody deco."

"Santa Art comes with a holiday haul of accessories: multiple interchangeable faceplates and hands, chainsaw, axe, glass of milk, plate of cookies, liquid nitrogen tank, ice axe, Christmas tree sunglasses, Santa hat, beard, and sack to hold all his goodies. Comes in collector-friendly window box packaging with opening front flap and cover illustration by Samhain1992. Add this Santa Suit Art to your shelf and have yourself a scary little Christmas!"

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