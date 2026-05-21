Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: jonathan hickman, midnight

Who's In Jonathan Hickman And Matteo Della Fonte's Midnight: X-Men #1?

Which X-Men will be in Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte's Midnight: X-Men #1? Let's take a peek...

Bleeding Cool broke the news about Marvel's new Midnight universe line from Jonathan Hickman, Matteo Della Fonte, Benjamin Percy, Kev Walker, Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Scie Tronc. And now we get a first peek inside Midnight: X-Men #1, to see who is in it, as well as the previously teased Storm and Nightcrawler, well there seems to be Scarlet Witch, Quicksilver, Havok, Polaris, Magneto and Phoenix, being feasted upon by a vampiric Storm….

MIDNIGHT: X-MEN #1

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) • MATTEO DELLA FONTE (A)

COVER BY DIKE RUAN • MOVIE HOMAGE VARIANT COVER BY BJÖRN BARENDS

VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VARIANT COVER BY TBA

MIDNIGHT SPECIAL VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PROMO VARIANT COVER BY TBA

VARIANT COVER BY TBA • VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY TB

AN ALL-NEW, ALL-DISTURBING UNIVERSE BEGINS HERE! The clock strikes midnight, and it's the dark dawn of a new era. The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empires. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire. Blockbuster comic book writer Jonathan Hickman returns to the X-Men with a hunger for blood as this new world of terror reimagines the heroes of the Marvel Universe! 32 PGS./PARENTAL ADVISORY …$5.99

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY Art by KEV WALKER

An obsessive scientist delves into the secrets of the universe perhaps best left unknown to mankind, leaving himself and three others warped in strange and horrifying ways. What horrible secrets lie in the new dimensions they have discovered? And can humanity survive the discovery? On Sale September 2026

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIE TRONC

A young Peter Parker is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, Peter embraces his grotesque new form to stop them. On Sale October 2026

"I'm so enthusiastic about this project—it's the most excited I've been in years. The conceit of MIDNIGHT X-MEN aligns perfectly with the kind of stories I like to tell. It has a rich, open-ended mythology that equally mixes old and new ideas into something that feels both familiar and original." – Jonathan Hickman

"The work we're doing right now on the Midnight line feels like history being made. We're all bringing creator-owned sensibilities to our projects, we're redefining boundaries, we're reinventing these timeless characters in a way that's never been done. Midnight is nothing like the main line, nothing like the Ultimate line. You will see things in these books that shock you… You don't take on a job like reinventing Spider-Man to go halfway," he continued. "I'm leaving it all in the ring with MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN and I know Jonathan and Ben are doing the same." – Phillip Kennedy Johnson

"If you've read my work, you know that I see the world through a dark, disturbed lens. To me, it's always midnight. When Hickman called me, it was from a landline in the basement of an abandoned house with the wires cut. Blood poured from the receiver into my ear. I said yes. When I imagined this other version of Marvel—a terrifying, poisoned universe—my mind immediately went to the Fantastic Four. This is a title I have always loved, but would never be allowed to write otherwise. Now I could lean into my worst instincts and reimagine their story as one of cosmic, Lovecraftian dread. I am joined in this by the visionary Kev Walker, who is hard at work bringing a new origin story for Marvel's 'first family' to screaming life. I can't wait to share our nightmares with you." – Benjamin Percy

"From the original New Universe to two Ultimate Universes, Marvel has a long history of creating and inspiring bold worlds filled with unforgettable characters and fresh ideas that feel new yet recognizable at the same time. With the new Midnight line, we've given some of our most outstanding creators the opportunity to delve into the darkest corners of their imaginations and birth some of the creepiest, most terrifying takes on the Marvel Universe you've ever seen." – Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski

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