Posted in: Games, Movies, Resident Evil, Sony | Tagged: resident evil

Resident Evil: Zach Cregger On Survival Horror Featurette, 2 Posters

Sony released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Resident Evil, featuring director Zach Cregger discussing the survival horror genre, along with two new posters.

Article Summary Sony has unveiled a new Resident Evil featurette with Zach Cregger explaining the film’s survival horror approach.

The Resident Evil featurette highlights Cregger’s love for the franchise and what he aims to bring to this reboot.

Two new Resident Evil posters have also dropped, offering a polished look that matches the movie’s dark tone.

Resident Evil opens in theaters on September 18, 2026, with Zach Cregger directing Sony’s latest adaptation.

When the first teaser trailer for the new Resident Evil movie was released, fans reacted exactly the way you would expect them to, which was badly. They were throwing around the same words that they always do when something gets adapted, including the idea that director Zach Cregger was somehow destroying their childhoods, because everyone knows the best way to be a small child is to be a very violent video game. Cregger had a feeling he was going to piss some people off, but the idea that he's dropping an everyman into the world of Resident Evil and seeing what happens is somehow not a good idea is buckwild and all the more proof that fans have no idea what they want.

Maybe the new behind-the-scenes featurette Sony released with Cregger, discussing the genre, what he is trying to accomplish with Resident Evil, and how he has lost countless hours to this franchise, will help change some minds. We also got two new posters, and we've been talking a bit more about poster quality; these are two good ones. They are well designed and edited, and they very much fit the film's vibe, or at least they appear to with the footage we've seen so far.

Resident Evil: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling — and terrifying — reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos.

From Columbia Pictures and Constantin Film, in association with TriStar Pictures, Resident Evil hits theatres September 18, 2026. It is directed by Zach Cregger and stars Austin Abrams, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser.

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