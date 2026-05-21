Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Darren Star, emily in paris, lily collins, netflix

Emily in Paris Set to End With Season 6, Now In Production

Along with new images, Netflix announced that Season 6 of Emily in Paris is now in production and will be the series's final season.

Emily in Paris is bidding adieu. The popular Netflix series will end after the sixth season, which is now in production. The announcements were made today. The new, final season is currently filming in Greece. "Making 'Emily in Paris' with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime," said series creator Darren Star. "As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us. We can't wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have 'Emily in Paris!'"

Emily In Paris Will Always Endure

Star Lily Collins had this to say in a "video posted to fans: "Season 6 will bring you everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily's adventure of a lifetime. Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we're now filming. I can't wait for all of the magic ahead, and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet." Collins stars alongside Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, Thalia Besson, Paul Forman, Arnaud Binard, Minnie Driver, Bryan Greenberg, and Michèle Laroque.

I felt this coming. After season three, I thought it was time to go, but Emily in Paris is so popular that they kept it going, and to be fair, season four was really strong. Season five was okay, but I think the writing was on the wall. Star will still be at Netflix, so we will have to follow him to his next project. As for Emily, I think I can finally admit that she was not a guilty-pleasure watch but just a good one. Here's hoping they stick the landing.

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