Posted in: Disney+, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: star wars, The Clone Wars

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Cast, Community Pays Tribute to Tom Kane

Lucasfilm President and COO Dave Filoni and the cast of Star Wars: The Clone Wars paid tribute to late voice actor Tom Kane.

Article Summary Star Wars: The Clone Wars cast and community are honoring Tom Kane after the legendary voice actor’s passing on May 18.

Dave Filoni praised Tom Kane as the spirit of The Clone Wars, whose narration and Yoda voice shaped a generation.

Ashley Eckstein, Matt Lanter, James Arnold Taylor, and Catherine Taber shared heartfelt Star Wars tributes.

Tom Kane’s Star Wars legacy spans The Clone Wars, Yoda, Admiral Yularen, and early games like Shadows of the Empire.

Tom Kane's contributions to the voiceover world can't be understated, with over 270+ projects to his credit across several franchises in animation, TV, and video games, even making the occasional live-action appearance. With his passing on May 18th, the Star Wars community, which he helped put Dave Filoni's animated empire on the map as The Clone Wars' narrator, Yoda, and Admiral Yularen. Filoni, Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano), Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Catherine Taber (Padme Amidala), Sam Witwer (Maul), and more paid tribute to the actor. Kane, who started his voiceover career in 1992, made his Star Wars debut in the video games Shadows of the Empire and X-Wing vs. TIE Fighter.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Creator & Cast Pay Tribute to Tom Kane

"Tom loved 'Star Wars.' Fans may best remember him as the voice of the animated Yoda, but truly his voice was the spirit of the Clone Wars," Filoni, current Lucasfilm President and COO, said in a statement. "His opening narration introduced an entire generation to the Star Wars galaxy, getting viewers ready for another adventure far, far, away. When I was first starting out as a director I was fortunate to have someone as legendary as Tom there to help me learn and guide me towards what the actors needed. Very Yoda like indeed. Tom was selfless, giving so much of his time and energy to the Star Wars fan community. He loved the fans, and showed up for them whenever he could."

Eckstein, who starred as series protagonist, Ahsoka Tano in The Clone Wars, wrote on Instagram, "Forever family, always our Yoda 💚 We love you and will miss you Tom 🙏🏻 For Tom and for #MentalHealthMonday I'll be watching Clone Wars tonight 💚" "Always a team. We'll miss you, Tom. It was an honor to work by your side," Lanter wrote. Taylor posted a video sharing a career retrospective alongside Kane and how they knew each other in the industry for 30 years with the caption, "I'm a bit overwhelmed about it today but here's my thoughts. We love you Tom. [tkanevo] is a legend and an amazing soul. We will miss you greatly." Tarber wrote with a montage of group photos and stills of his character, Yoda, "We have lost our Yoda. My heart is broken for all of us. Praying for peace, and comfort for Tom's family who I know loved him very much. We all did. And always will. RIP Mater. You will be missed. #TomKane"

Sam Witwer pays tribute to the late Tom Kane in a new post "Tom Kane. So generous, kind, and insightful. We all looked up to him." pic.twitter.com/bsBjOqU6f4 — Star Wars Holocron (@sw_holocron) May 19, 2026 Show Full Tweet

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