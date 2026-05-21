Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: AMC Global Media, Ares Interactive, The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: Aftermath

The Walking Dead: Aftermath Opens Up Pre-Registrations

The Walking Dead: Aftermath is currently pre-registering players for both iOS and Android ahead of its launch.

Article Summary The Walking Dead: Aftermath pre-registrations are now live on iOS and Android ahead of the game's launch later this year.

Pre-register for The Walking Dead: Aftermath to unlock T-Dog, rare gear, and extra resources before release.

Fight through dynamic runs as Rick, Daryl, and Michonne, facing walkers, enemy factions, and brutal bosses.

Build your Base Camp, upgrade defenses and resources, and prepare for live-service events, stories, and characters.

Ares Interactive and AMC Global Media have kicked down the door for the hordes to come in, as they're pre-registering players for The Walking Dead: Aftermath. The game is still in development, but it looks like the team is confident enough in its progress to set up players ahead of time on both iOS and Android devices. Those who take advantage of this will get some pre-game bonus, such as adding T-Dog to their roster, a rare gear piece, and additional resources. We have mroe info and the latest trailer here from the developers as we're still waiting to find out what the official launch date will be.

Can You Survive The Experience Of Being The Survivors of The Walking Dead: Aftermath

The Walking Dead: Aftermath thrusts players into the boots of legendary survivors like Rick Grimes, Daryl Dixon, and Michonne. In a world where every run is a desperate fight for life, players must navigate harrowing runs where they will face relentless waves of walkers, hostile human factions, and formidable boss encounters where any mistake could be deadly. During each mission, survivors level up in real-time, selecting from three randomized ability upgrades that evolve combat and survival tactics on the fly. With dynamic enemy spawns and environmental variables ensuring no two sessions are identical, this frenetic combat is paired with a deep strategic meta that demands constant adaptation to stay ahead of the horde.

The journey spans increasingly harrowing campaign chapters set across the franchise's most iconic locations, from the deceptive peace of Hershel's Farm and the fortified streets of Woodbury to the haunting remains of Terminus to the Alexandria Safe-Zone. When the fighting stops, players must retreat to their Base Camp to fortify their community and ensure long-term survival. This strategic layer allows players to:

Forge Survivor Bonds: Unlock additional characters and exclusive progression bonuses. Assigning them to specific camp roles unlocks vital production synergies and enhances overall community effectiveness.

Unlock additional characters and exclusive progression bonuses. Assigning them to specific camp roles unlocks vital production synergies and enhances overall community effectiveness. Secure the Perimeter: Construct and upgrade defensive structures, such as watchtowers and walls, to safeguard the settlement.

Construct and upgrade defensive structures, such as watchtowers and walls, to safeguard the settlement. Generate Critical Resources: Manage farms, scrapyards, and lumber mills to produce the supplies necessary for expansion.

Manage farms, scrapyards, and lumber mills to produce the supplies necessary for expansion. Arsenal Progression: Permanently improve weapons, armor, and survivor attributes using scavenged materials.

Survival in The Walking Dead: Aftermath is a never-ending struggle. The game will feature a robust live-service cadence, delivering regular content updates, new storylines, new characters, and limited-time events to ensure the fight for a safe and secure future never falters.

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