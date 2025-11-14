Posted in: CBS, Current News, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker S03E05: "The Old Way" Sneak Peeks Released; Season 3 Update

Along with sneak peeks for Sunday's episode of CBS's Tracker, we preview S03E06: "Angel," S03E07: "Eat the Rich," and S03E08: "Eurydice."

A case of four missing teens lands Colter (Justin Hartley) in the Santa Cruz Mountains – and face-to-face with some folks who would prefer to stay off the grid. That's how things are looking ahead of this Sunday's episode of CBS and Showrunner Elwood Reid's Tracker, S03E05: "The Old Way." Though we're still set to run our pregame preview on Sunday, today's update was too important to wait. First up, we have a trailer and three sneak peeks added to our preview for this weekend's chapter. Following that, we have official overviews and images for the next three episodes: S03E06: "Angel" (Nov. 23rd), S03E07: "Eat the Rich" (Nov. 30th), and S03E08: "Eurydice" (Dec. 7th). Here's a look:

Tracker Season 3: S03E05 – S03E08 Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 5: "The Old Ways" – When four teens vanish during a hike in the Santa Cruz Mountains, Colter's search uncovers a hidden agenda behind their journey, leading him to an off-grid community where all their lives are put in danger. Written by Dominque Holmes and directed by Darren Grant.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 6: "Angel" – When a crime scene cleaner disappears, Colter discovers her fascination with true crime, which may have led her into dangerous territory. As he follows her trail, Colter uncovers a group of amateur sleuths whose hunt for a killer puts everyone at risk. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Brian McCauley Johnson and directed by Bethany Rooney.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 7: "Eat the Rich" – When chasing down leads about his father's past, Colter meets a man desperate to find his daughter who vanished while working a courier route. As Colter retraces his steps, he's pulled into an orbit of a wealthy family and their ruthless fixer, who will stop at nothing to keep their secrets buried. Written by Travis Donelly & Jai Franklin and directed by Rob Seidenglanz.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 8: "Eurydice" – When a grieving mother becomes the prime suspect in her missing daughter's murder, Colter sets out to find the true culprit and prove her innocence. Written by Ryan O'Nan & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Joel Novoa.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), the series is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

