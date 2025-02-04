Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: Justin Hartley, tracker

Tracker Season 2: Justin Hartley Posts Ep. 9: "The Disciple" Preview

With the hit CBS series returning on Feb. 16th, Justin Hartley posted a sneak peek at what's ahead with Tracker Season 2 Ep. 9 "The Disciple."

With a little less than two weeks to go until CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker returns, Hartley was kind enough to share a look at what's ahead with S02E09: "The Disciple." In the clip below (included in our updated rundown of the Feb. 16th episode, along with the week's following episode, S02E10 "Nightingale"), Colter (Justin Hartley) and retired cop Keaton (Brent Sexton) have a late-night Q&A with someone who has the answers that they need – and apparently someone who needs it made clear to him that they're not messing around.

Tracker Season 2 Ep. 9: "The Disciple" & Ep. 10: "Nightingale" Previews

Tracker Season 2 Episode 9: "The Disciple" – A new lead in Colter's (Justin Hartley) white whale case, the disappearance of Gina Picket, brings him and retired cop Keaton (guest star Brent Sexton) back together to track down a serial killer. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Bethany Rooney.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 10: "Nightingale" – After Colter (Justin Hartley) is hired to find a missing singer linked to a violent crime, he discovers his target is a stoic survivalist, not unlike himself. Written by Ryan O'Nan & Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Jon Huertas.

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

