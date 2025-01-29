Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Justin Hartley, tracker

Tracker Season 2 Midseason Trailer; Episode 10: "Nightingale" Images

Check out a midseason trailer for CBS's Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker, along with the new image gallery for S02E10 "Nightingale."

How's that for a quick update on an update? Only a day or so after we had the overview and preview image for CBS's hit Justin Hartley-starring series Tracker S02E10 "Nightingale" (hitting on Feb. 23rd) to pass along, we have the complete image gallery. We've added those to our updated rundown of the season that's waiting for you below – kicking off with a look at S02E09: "The Disciple." But before you do that, check out the midseason trailer that the folks over at TVLine were kind enough to share with all of us exclusively – and that's waiting for you above.

Tracker Season 2 Ep. 9: "The Disciple" & Ep. 10: "Nightingale" Previews

Tracker Season 2 Episode 9: "The Disciple" – A new lead in Colter's (Justin Hartley) white whale case, the disappearance of Gina Picket, brings him and retired cop Keaton (guest star Brent Sexton) back together to track down a serial killer. Written by Sharon Lee Watson & Amanda Mortlock and directed by Bethany Rooney.

Tracker Season 2 Episode 10: "Nightingale" – After Colter (Justin Hartley) is hired to find a missing singer linked to a violent crime, he discovers his target is a stoic survivalist, not unlike himself. Written by Ryan O'Nan & Dominique A. Holmes and directed by Jon Huertas.

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

