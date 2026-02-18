Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: tracker

Tracker Season 3 Preview: S03E10 "The Fallout" Sneak Peek Released

In a new sneak peek at CBS's Justin Hartley-starring Tracker S03E10: "The Fallout," the bad news about Colter (Hartley) spreads fast.

Article Summary Tracker S03E10 "The Fallout" sees Colter injured, on the run, and framed for a string of murders.

Sneak peeks and official overviews reveal tense alliances and a relentless assassin closing in.

S03E11 "To the Bone" follows Colter as he searches for a missing teen running a fake ID business.

Smallville and Arrowverse stars Erica Durance and David Ramsey join Justin Hartley this season.

Injured and on the run from the law for a crime you didn't commit is one helluva way to have Colter (Justin Hartley) return from his midseason break. But that's exactly what's in store on March 1st when the third season of Showrunner Elwood Reid's Hartley-starring Tracker returns. Now, we have a sneak peek at S03E10: "The Fallout" waiting for you below, added to the official overview, image gallery, and teaser. In addition, we have a look at the official overview and image gallery for S03E11: "To the Bone," as Colter searches for a missing teen with a secret life that included an illegal side business.

Tracker Season 3: S03E10 "The Fallout" / S03E11: "To the Bone" Previews

Tracker Season 3 Episode 10: "The Fallout" – Injured and framed for a string of murders, Colter, cut off from Reenie and Randy, must rely on unexpected ally Billie to stop a relentless assassin, uncovering a murky truth where justice and vengeance blur. Sofia Pernas returns as Billie. Written by Travis Donnelly & Annakate Chappell and directed by Ken Olin.

Tracker Season 3 Episode 11: "To the Bone" – When an 18-year-old goes missing from his family's restaurant, Colter uncovers the teen's underground fake ID business and the secret life he's been hiding from his parents. Written by Alex Katsnelson & Jordan Goodman and directed by Jon Huertas.

Fans of Smallville and the "Arrowverse" are going to like what Tracker has in store for an upcoming episode. Matt Webb Mitovich's "Matt's Inside Line" (which has some great updates and an email update you can subscribe to) is reporting exclusively that Erica Durance (Lois Lane on Smallville) and David Ramsey (John Diggle, "Arrowverse") will join Hartley for the March 22nd episode. Durance's Laura is "an accomplished stunt woman" who enlists Colter (Hartley) "after her boyfriend Baxter disappears without a trace from a film set." Ramsey's Baxter is described as "a weathered veteran stuntman with a list of injuries as long as your arm. Finding "his star fading," Baxter is "reduced to working low-budget indie films to make ends meet," the character description continues. Along with the Smallville and "Arrowverse" connections with Durance and Ramsey, let's not forget that Hartley joined Smallville during the sixth season as Oliver Queen, aka Green Arrow. And then there's the not-so-small matter of how the "Smallville" universe appeared during the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" that hit the "Arrowverse" back in 2019, but that's a whole other story.

Justin Hartley is back as lone-wolf survivalist Colter Shaw in CBS's Tracker. Following last season's explosive finale, Colter is wrestling with hard truths about his family's history. In the wake of these shocking revelations, and aided by his trusted team, Colter must put the past in the rearview to focus on what he does best: using his instincts and survival skills to find the missing and collect rewards. Also starring Fiona Rene (Reenie Greene), CBS's Tracker is executive-produced by Hartley, Reid, Ken Olin, Connie Dolphin, Sharon Lee Watson, and Alex Katsnelson.

Kathleen Robertson (The Expanse, Swimming with Sharks) and Mark Engelhardt (American Horror Story, NCIS) have joined the cast in recurring roles. Robertson's Maxine is described as "a successful attorney at a major firm looking to engage Reenie (Fiona Rene) on what Maxine assures her is simply grunt work for an upcoming class action suit. It quickly becomes clear, however, that Maxine may have an entirely different game that she's playing." Meanwhile, Engelhardt's Emile Lang is described as "a man with his own moral code" who is "cold, calculating, and methodical."

