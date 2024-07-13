Posted in: CBS, Preview, TV | Tagged: cbs, Jensen Ackles, Justin Hartley, season 2, tracker

Tracker Star, Showrunner Confirm Jensen Ackles Returning for Season 2

CBS's Tracker star Justin Hartley and Showrunner Elwood Reid confirmed Jensen Ackles will return for Season 2 - and more than one episode.

It was back in April when Jensen Ackles (Supernatural, The Boys) fans learned that the actor would be joining the cast of CBS's hit Justin Hartley (NBC's This Is Us)-starring series Tracker – and this wasn't just a simple cameo role. During "Off the Books," Ackles officially joined the show's universe as Russell Shaw, the estranged brother of Hartley's Colter Shaw. In Ackles' first episode, Russell needed his brother's help tracking down an old Army friend who had gone missing. While we won't spoil the episode for those who haven't seen it yet, we can tell you that Ackles will be back for the second season. During Saturday's session at the Television Critics Association's (TCA) Summer Press Event, Hartley confirmed that Ackles would be returning – but he also added that "as far as how many [episodes]? I don't know." While Showrunner Elwood Reid also wouldn't/couldn't commit to an exact number, it will be for "more than one" episode.

Tracker: Looking Back at Jensen Ackles Making His Season 1 Debut

Tracker Season 1 Episode 12 "Off the Books": Colter (Justin Hartley) is forced to team up with his estranged brother, Russell (Jensen Ackles), who enlists his help to track down a former army buddy who's gone missing after several weeks of paranoid behavior. The investigation takes the brothers into the world of Special Forces missions, shady off-the-books programs, and conspiracy theories, all while they contend with their family's past. Written by Elwood Reid & Sharon Lee Watson and directed by Clara Aranovich, here's a look back at the image gallery released for the episode:

In the clip below, Hartley shared that they made the "perfect casting choice to play Russell (even though he was supposed to help Hartley with the video) – eventually turning the camera towards a smiling (and video game-playing) Ackles to seal the deal. "Thank you all for watching [Tracker]! We've got 4 more episodes coming your way before we start season 2. Wanted to share some fun news for all of you #tracker fans out there. Have fun," Hartley wrote as the caption to his video post. "I put that caution ⚠️ tape up for a reason. Me and Galaga can get messy. 🤕," Ackles wrote in response to Hartley's video confirming the casting news. "I had too much fun mixing it up with you, Hartley. Let's do it again."

Ackles posted in response, "Working with old pals never gets old. Good times [Justin Hartley] … thanks for the laughs, my brother. 😂 Let's do it again," Ackles wrote as the caption to his Instagram post this evening, including two behind-the-scenes images of him and Hartley. "Catch us on [Tracker] soon!!!"

Based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver, the CBS series spotlights Hartley's Colter, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. Produced by 20th Television, CBS's Tracker stars Hartley (Colter Shaw), Fiona Rene (Reenie), Robin Weigert (Teddi), Abby McEnany (Velma), and Eric Graise (Bobby). Hartley, Ken Olin, Elwood Reid, and Ben Winters executive-produce, with Deaver producing.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!