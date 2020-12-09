True Blood: HBO, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, Alan Ball Eye Reboot: Report

We said it before and we'll say it again: Riverdale creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa clearly likes to keep busy- and he doesn't mind tackling some pop culture "sacred cows" while keeping busy. While the Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina head honcho sets to premiere the trailer for the fifth season of the former and wrap up the series run of the latter, he's also running with a horror-tinged take on Pretty Little Liars for HBO Max that looks to be an "in canon reboot." On Wednesday, viewers learned they can add HBO's popular vampire drama series True Blood to that list with TVLine reporting exclusively that Aguirre-Sacasa is set to executive produce and also expected to co-write the pilot with executive producer Jami O'Brien (NOS4A2). Original series creator and showrunner is set to return as executive producer, though an HBO spokesperson declined to respond to initial reporting.

Based on Charlaine Harris' "Southern Vampire Mysteries" series of novels, True Blood wrapped up its run on HBO in 2014- but not before becoming the cable giant's most-watched series since The Sopranos. Over the course of its run, the series' cast included Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Alexander Skarsgård, Sam Trammell, Ryan Kwanten, Rutina Wesley, Kristin Bauer van Straten, Lauren Bowles, Carrie Preston, Chris Bauer, Deborah Ann Woll, Joe Manganiello, and the late Nelsan Ellis.

Speaking of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, the series stems from Aguirre-Sacasa and co-executive producer/writer Lindsay Calhoon Bring (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina). "We're such huge fans of what I. Marlene King and her iconic cast created, we knew that we had to treat the original series as #CANON and do something different," said Aguirre-Sacasa and Bring when the news was first released in September. "So we're leaning into the suspense and horror in this reboot, which hopefully will honor what the fans loved about the hit series while weaving in new, unexpected elements."