True Detective: Night Country Episode 3 Preview: Suspect or Scapegoat?

Check out the preview trailer for Showrunner Issa López's Jodie Foster, and Kali Reis-starring True Detective: Night Country Episode 3.

Article Summary Preview the third episode of True Detective: Night Country, from Showrunner Issa López.

Stars Jodie Foster & Kali Reis deepen the enigmatic case in the Alaskan darkness.

Episodes of the official podcast featuring insights from López, Foster, Reis, and EP Mari-Jo Winkler.

And don't forget to check out the "This Season" trailer, too.

After two episodes of Showrunner (and so much more) Issa López's (Tigers Are Not Afraid / Vuelven) Jodie Foster & Kali Reis-starring True Detective: Night Country, we think it's safe to say that – unless we're looking at one of the cruelest swerves in the history of television – this season has some serious threads connecting it back to Nic Pizzolatto's Woody Harrelson & Matthew McConaughey-starring first season. But make no mistake – as much as we love the canon/mythology-building, the series has also been done an amazing job of defining itself as more than just a "sequel season." That brings us to the preview for this weekend's third episode – one that sees Prior (Finn Bennett) looking to get out as much as he can from Danvers (Foster) regarding the case that broke up her and Navarro (Reis). Meanwhile, Danvers & Navarro try to find out more about Annie (Nivi Pedersen) to see if that can offer them clues to solving their case.

And here's a look at the first two episodes of the official podcast, with López & EP Mari-Jo Winkler offering their thoughts on the season in the premiere edition. Following that, the second episode sees Foster & Reis offering additional insights into our investigators:

Joining Foster and Reis are Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. In addition, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand are set to guest star. Now, here's a look at what's to come with a look at the official trailer and the "This Season" trailer that was released after the premiere episode:

A Preview of HBO's True Detective: Night Country

In this season of HBO's crime anthology series, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) & Evangeline Navarro (Reis) look to solve the case of eight men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace when the long winter night fell in Ennis, Alaska. In doing so, the pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

López is set to write, direct & serve as showrunner, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, when news of the series order was first announced.

