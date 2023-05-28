True Detective: Night Country & More in New Max "Coming Soon" Trailer True Detective: Night Country grabs some of the spotlight in the newest Max and HBO "Coming Soon" trailer released on Sunday night.

Late last week, HBO's head of drama, Francesca Orsi, had nothing but praise for what she had seen so far of Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid / Vuelven) & Barry Jenkins' (The Underground Railroad) True Detective: Night Country. "Such a profound piece set up in Alaska that looks at the indigenous community, the Inuits, and some of the struggles they face opposite the world of mining and some of the more social conflicts that they continue to also face in the world of violence and domestic abuse," Orsi shared about the first edited footage that she had screened. Now, the highly-anticipated series has been included in a new HBO/Max trailer spotlighting the new originals, seasons & episodes still to make their way onto our screens.

Here's a look at the trailer that was released to coincide with the series finale of Succession (and the millions upon millions who will be watching it), which also includes looks at The Idol, Winning Time, The Gilded Age, The Regime, The Righteous Gemstones, and a whole lot more:

A Preview of HBO's True Detective: Night Country

In the upcoming season of HBO's crime anthology series, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) & Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) look to solve the case of six men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace when the long winter night fell in Ennis, Alaska. In doing so, the pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice. Now, here's a look at the first official extended teaser for HBO's True Detective: Night Country, set to hit screens later this year:

López is set to write & direct, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, when news of the series order was first announced.

