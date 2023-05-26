True Detective: Night Country "Pretty Powerful"; Future Seasons? HBO’s Francesca Orsi praised Issa López & Barry Jenkins' True Detective: Night Country & discussed the possibility of more seasons.

HBO's head of drama, Francesca Orsi, offered a rundown earlier today of what's ahead for the cable giant when it comes to new, returning & on-the-bubble series – and that included Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid / Vuelven) & Barry Jenkins' (The Underground Railroad) True Detective: Night Country. Having recently screened the first edited footage from the upcoming season, Orsi had high praise for what viewers will be seeing later this year. "Such a profound piece set up in Alaska that looks at the indigenous community, the Inuits, and some of the struggles they face opposite the world of mining and some of the more social conflicts that they continue to also face in the world of violence and domestic abuse," Orsi shared.

López's story turned out to fit nicely from a thematic standpoint into the anthology series' format – but even though this is being labeled as "Season 4," viewers shouldn't assume that means additional seasons are on the way. "So we embraced it as a season 4 of 'True Detective,' but it doesn't necessarily mean we'll continue it with Season 5 and 6 with Issa or anyone else," Orsi explained. But based on what the HBO executive had to share about the production, it sounds like Orsi wouldn't mind working with López in the future. "Issa Lopez is unlike anybody I've ever worked with in that she's a powerhouse. She directed all six episodes back-to-back in Iceland in the freezing cold; most of the production required night shoots. Between her, Jodie Foster, and another co-lead in Kali Reis, they've really turned around something pretty powerful," Orsi added.

A Preview of HBO's True Detective: Night Country

In the upcoming season of HBO's crime anthology series, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) & Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) look to solve the case of six men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace when the long winter night fell in Ennis, Alaska. In doing so, the pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice. Now, here's a look at the first official extended teaser for HBO's True Detective: Night Country, set to hit screens later this year:

López is set to write & direct, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, when news of the series order was first announced.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!