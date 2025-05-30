Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: true detective

True Detective: Pizzolatto Has Idea for McConaughey/Harrelson Return

True Detective's Nic Pizzolatto shared that he had "another story" for Matthew McConaughey's Rust Cohle and Woody Harrelson's Marty Hart.

Before we share what the creator of the award-winning HBO anthology series had to say about being interested in a new story featuring Matthew McConaughey's Rust Cohle and Woody Harrelson's Marty Hart, it's important to remember how Nic Pizzolatto (an executive producer on the fourth season) treated Showrunner Issa López's Jodie Foster and Kali Reis-starring True Detective: Night Country. Along with making his own less-than-flattering comments about the fourth season in response to fans on social media, Pizzolatto also shared some of the hate that others posted. After receiving pushback from fans who believed that "Night Country" finally got the anthology back on rack, Pizzolatto created an Instagram post as ""the place for all your trolling/support/infighting around 'True Detective' and the absolute moral degeneracy and misogyny of anyone who did not think it was good."

Reis would take to social media to push back on the negativity and call out Pizzolatto to "straight up n say what YOU really mean" and not rely on "lil cheerleaders" (possibly a reference to the fans whose "Night Country" hate Pizzolatto had been reposting – and then deleting). "🙄😐 That's a damn shame…but hey, I guess "if you don't have anything good to share, shit on others" is the new wave 🤷🏽‍♀️ lol," was Reis's tweet/x response to a repost of a tweet/x referencing what Pizzolatto had been up to. "Hey man, everyone is entitled to have an opinion 🤷🏽‍♀️ TD was created as an ANTHOLOGY so we could see different interpretations of the works of TD that was beautifully created by em. Not the direction he would go? Cool, sun still sets 😎😁😆," Reis continued in the thread after noting that the attacks were coming from someone who is an executive producer on the show.

When someone tried to make the point that Pizzolatto "has the right" to voice his opinion, Reis didn't disagree – in fact, Reis took it one step further, adding, "Not taking that away from him at all, bro, 'RIGHT' away, my guy. Just be straight up n say what YOU really mean. I'm genuinely interested to hear HIS thoughts on it, not filtered through the lil cheerleaders." Here's a look at Reis's first tweet addressing the matter – with additional comments located within the thread:

🙄😐 That's a damn shame…but hey I guess "if you don't have anything good to share, shit on others" is the new wave 🤷🏽‍♀️ lol https://t.co/4EOvu0oPSu — Kali Reis (@KO_Reis86) February 20, 2024 Show Full Tweet

"Well, I already talked about my reaction to Nic's comments, which is my stance again: The way that we relate to the stories we tell is profound, and it's personal, and I cannot make a judgment on his experience. His experience is not my experience. I've never started a franchise, so I cannot talk for him. I can talk for me," López shared in response to Pizzolatto's criticisms. "And all I can say is I love 'True Detective,' and I love 'Night Country,' and they're in that same universe, and if you jumped on the boat with me and came for the ride, you're going to enjoy the fact that the language is the same language and the mythology is the same mythology, and the elements are shared. But if you didn't jump on the boat with me, you're not going to like it. So I hope you jumped on the boat with me and gave this a chance."

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter in August 2024, when the HBO series was confirmed to have scored a dozen Emmy noms, López revistied the topic. While not addressing Pizzolatto's comments specifically, López explained why the negativity was "confusing" to her. "For me, it was very confusing. To have created something that you have three goes at, very successful ones — and then it becomes something so meaningful that different filmmakers and different voices are going to come on board and keep it alive beyond you — is the dream," López explained. "When I move on, someone else is going to come and take the mantle and go in a completely different direction, and that's going to be so exciting to me to watch. It feels a little silly to not enjoy that achievement, really."

As López and her team are currently hard at work crafting a fifth season of the HBO series, Pizzolatto is making it known that he's open to a return. "I actually have another story for Cohle and Hart that — who knows? — maybe we'll do it one day," Pizzolatto shared during the conversation (which you can check out above). "It's character-based again. … But it's not something I've written or anything. It's just, I had that in my head. And we've talked about getting back together and doing it, and I think the guys are open to it. It's just a question of whether that would ever happen or not."

Pizzolatto also reflected on his departure from the series, adding, "I was the one who walked away from my contract at the end of 2019. I believe if I had given them a good script for another season of 'True Detective,' I believe they would have gone for it. But I myself was spiritually tired of walking in that much darkness. And dealing with such dark materials. And then I got full custody of my daughter back, and that was a situation where I really needed to be a father… and I had to step away from a lot of work in 2020."

