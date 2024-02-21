Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: HBO, max, night country, true detective, true detective: night country

True Detective: Issa López on More "Night Country," Franchise Future

So you're saying there's still hope? Showrunner Issa López on True Detective: Night Country Season 2, her future with the franchise & more.

Despite the reality that series creator Nic Pizzolatto and the worshippers of the first season have chosen to live in, the real world has declared Showrunner Issa López's (Tigers Are Not Afraid / Vuelven) Jodie Foster & Kali Reis-starring True Detective: Night Country a critical and ratings blockbuster. With that success comes the obvious question. So when are we getting Season 2? Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, López explains her hesitation in revisiting that season's universe again – even though she admits to getting pressure from Foster, Reis, and other members of the cast. But just because there probably won't be a Season 2 doesn't mean that López hasn't had some thoughts about a second season (which caught us by surprise) – or about returning for a whole new season. In addition, López elaborates on her previous comments regarding Pizzolatto's negative comments.

López Is Getting Pressure from "True Detective" Cast, Too: "I've been talking about this nonstop for the last two weeks because I've been seeing my actors. We did a lot of exit press, which is an interesting phenomenon in itself; turns out that the interest in the series only grew. So I was in Europe last week with Jodie and Kali, and then I saw Finn and Anna Lamb and Fiona Shaw, and all of them are giving me hell like you wouldn't imagine. (Laughs.) Just going, 'Think about it, think about it!' And it was very beautiful. It's a beautiful thing to hear that they would be like, 'Why not?' And I would be like, 'Guys, think about it for a second. It would be a disservice to the characters.' And they love the characters. Because we took these people through a tremendous journey and they broke through themselves and came out on the other side. If we go into a second season, 'And then three months later, a cat disappears in town …'"

So López HAS Thought About a Second Season?!? "We [kept talking] and were obviously playing with the idea, and I was on the train between Paris and London with Jodie and Kali, and they were like, 'But you did think about it, right?' And I was like, 'Well, sometimes you're in the shower …' And they were like, 'Please tell us.' And I was like, 'Well, first of all, it would take place during the long day … Oh, I shouldn't have said that.' [Laughs] So it's very tempting because it was a joy and we miss each other, and it turned out so well, and people loved it. And the constant information that I'm getting from social is they want more of Danvers and Navarro, and also Prior. There's a lot of love for Prior. It's very tempting. But I do feel that the characters grew. It's a lot more boring to do drama about grown people than people that need growth. So I don't think I'll do it."

But What About Another Season of "True Detective"? When asked about the possibility of coming back for an entirely new season, López twice offered an interesting response: "I cannot answer that just yet." That said, López also makes it clear that she's been eyeing a return to the big screen: "I miss cinema enormously, and I do have a project that is on the cusp, actually. I was on the cusp of making it, and it was stopped to do 'True Detective'" (adding that "we will know very shortly").

López Continues Taking High Road Regarding Nic Pizzolatto's Posts/Comments: "Well, I already talked about my reaction to Nic's comments, which is my stance again: The way that we relate to the stories we tell is profound and it's personal, and I cannot make a judgment on his experience. His experience is not my experience. I've never started a franchise, so I cannot talk for him. I can talk for me. And all I can say is I love 'True Detective,' and I love 'Night Country,' and they're in that same universe, and if you jumped on the boat with me and came for the ride, you're going to enjoy the fact that the language is the same language and the mythology is the same mythology, and the elements are shared. But if you didn't jump on the boat with me, you're not going to like it. So I hope you jumped on the boat with me and gave this chance."

