True Detective Season 2 Writer Shades "Night Country"; López Responds

True Detective creator & Season 2 writer Nic Pizzolatto apparently isn't a fan of "Night Country" - with Issa López offering a response.

What a "great feeling" it must be to be the showrunner on a season where the series creator & executive producer is pretty much s***ing on your work. Even though Showrunner Issa López's (Tigers Are Not Afraid / Vuelven) Jodie Foster & Kali Reis-starring True Detective: Night Country debuted to strong critical reviews and viewing numbers that continue to grow every week, there are some Season 1 worshippers who don't seem too interested in giving anything a chance that doesn't involve series creator Nic Pizzolatto and actors Woody Harrelson & Matthew McConaughey. Based on Reddit posts featuring screenshots of responses he gave to some criticizing the season, "Night Country" EP Pizzolatto isn't exactly jumping to López's defense – with comments like, "I certainly did not have any input on this story or anything else. Can't blame me" and "so stupid" in reference to the easter eggs this season that connected back to the first season. Speaking with Vulture, López responded to the shots that Pizzolatto reportedly took at the current season.

"I believe that every storyteller has a very specific, peculiar, and unique relation to the stories they create, and whatever his reactions are, he's entitled to them. That's his prerogative. I wrote this with profound love for the work he made and love for the people that loved it," López expressed in her response – being a much bigger person than we would be. If it was us, we would not-so-subtly remind Pizzolatto that he wrote the second season – and that did far worse damage to the franchise. While the third season was a move in the right direction, "Night Country" makes the series feel like event television again. "It's done with the idea of sitting down around the fire, and [let's] have some fun and have some feelings and have some thoughts. Anybody that wants to join is welcome," López.

Joining Foster and Reis are Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. In addition, Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand are set to guest star. Now, here's a look at what's to come with a look at the official trailer and the "This Season" trailer that was released after the premiere episode:

A Preview of HBO's True Detective: Night Country

In this season of HBO's crime anthology series, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) & Evangeline Navarro (Reis) look to solve the case of eight men operating the Tsalal Arctic Research Station who vanished without a trace when the long winter night fell in Ennis, Alaska. In doing so, the pair will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunting truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

López is set to write, direct & serve as showrunner, with Alan Page Arriaga (Shining Girls) joining the writing team. Executive producers include López, Page Arriaga, Foster, Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski & Mark Ceryak for Pastel, Mari Jo Winkler, Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson, Cary Joji Fukunaga & Nic Pizzolatto, along with Anonymous Content. "We are tremendously excited to return to the 'True Detective' franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her 'Night Country' installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles," said Francesca Orsi, EVP, HBO Programming, when news of the series order was first announced.

