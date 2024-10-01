Posted in: CBS, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: 60 minutes, donald trump, kamala harris, opinion

Trump Now Passing on 60 Minutes Interview; Fact-Checking an Issue

Though CBS's 60 Minutes says it had both candidates set for interviews, Donald Trump is now backing out of his one-on-one with Scott Pelley.

Wow. It looks like ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump isn't just too scared to be on the same debate stage again with VP Kamala Harris after the last ass-beating he took – he's too afraid to even be on the same CBS's 60 Minutes election as VP Harris. When the long-running CBS News magazine show airs its traditional primetime election special on Monday, October 7th, it will solely focus on VP Harris – with Gov. Tim Walz and footage from their campaign also expected to be included.

According to the network in a posted statement, both campaigns agreed to the sit-down interviews – with VP Harris set to speak with correspondent Bill Whitaker and Trump speaking with news anchor Scott Pelley. Now, that's no longer the case – with a Trump lackey releasing a statement that was pretty much, "Blah… blah… blah… "fake news"… blah… blah… blah… "Hunter Biden"… blah…blah… blah…" What was interesting was that Trump's mouthpiece did cite "live fact checking" as being a reason – one that Trump's official microphone referred to as "unprecedented."

Here's a look at the statement that CBS sent out announcing that Trump had weaseled out of the one-on-one – followed by the full text of the statement:

60 Minutes is scheduled to air a primetime election special on a Monday edition of the broadcast on October 7 at 8 PM. For over half a century, 60 Minutes has invited the Democratic and Republican tickets to appear on our broadcast as Americans head to the polls. This year, both the Harris and Trump campaigns agreed to sit down with 60 Minutes. Vice President Harris will speak with correspondent Bill Whitaker. After initially accepting 60 Minutes' request for an interview with Scott Pelley, former President Trump's campaign has decided not to participate. Pelley will address this Monday evening. Our election special will broadcast the Harris interview on Monday as planned. Our original invitation to former President Donald Trump to be interviewed on 60 Minutes stands.

