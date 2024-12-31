Posted in: Comics, Movies, TV | Tagged: disney, marvel, trump

Trump Praises Perlmutter for Departing Disney, "Woke Donald Duck"

Donald Trump praised Ike Perlmutter for parting ways with Disney, claiming Perlmutter walked away over not wanting a "woke Donald Duck."

If you need a quick refresher about what's been going on with The Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger and ex-Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac "Ike" Perlmutter over the past few years, we're going to start back in April 2023. That was when Perlmutter claimed that he was terminated "as a result of my trying to help Disney improve its business" and for supporting shareholder Nelson Peltz's activist efforts towards the board and the company early in 2023. During a profile interview for TIME100, Iger responded to Perlmutter's claim about the reason for his termination.

Stating that "this decision would have been made regardless" of Perlmutter's support of Peltz, Iger reaffirmed that Perlmutter's departure was the result of "creating a more efficient company" and eliminating "redundancy" (with Marvel Entertainment broken up & folded into already-existing departments). "This was a necessary step in the direction of us creating a more efficient company. There was redundancy specific to the way Marvel was being managed," Iger shared. Perlmutter would go on to sell all of his Disney stock earlier this year, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that Perlmutter took in close to $3B for approximately 25.6M shares.

While it still remains to be seen if this is the end of the drama between the two, incoming POTUS Donald Trump wanted Perlmutter to know that he made the right call during an event at Mar-a-Lago on Monday night. "The guy went from stone-cold broke to owning Disney," Trump said of Perlmutter. "Then he got out of Disney because they went woke. He didn't want woke Donald Duck, right?" It should be noted that Inside Out 2 was released after Perlmutter was no longer with Disney and had sold his stock. Why is that important to note? As of December 222nd, the animated film had grossed $1.699B worldwide – making it the highest-grossing animated film of all time (and showing that "Go Woke, Go Broke" is just a joke).

