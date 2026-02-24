Posted in: ABC, CBS, NBC, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: opinion, SOTU, trump

Trump SOTU Speech Gets Its Own "Crash Out" Bingo Game from Newsom

California Gov. Gavin Newsom shared a fun way to make it through tonight's 2026 State of the Union Speech: "Trump Crash Out Bingo."

Article Summary Gavin Newsom unveils a Trump Crash Out Bingo game for viewers of Trump's 2026 State of the Union speech.

The bingo card hilariously includes items like "off-script tangent" and "random Nicki Minaj callout."

Trump's State of the Union airs at 6pm PT/9pm ET on major networks and social media platforms nationwide.

Official responses come from Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger and California Senator Alex Padilla after the speech.

The bad news? Donald Trump will be eating up tons of television tonight to drop a steaming pile that his people call the State of the Union Address. The good news? If you ever needed (probably) 2+ hours to catch up on some shows you missed, maybe fold some laundry that's been piling up, spend some quality time with your pup, or just stare blankly at a wall, tonight would be that night. But if you do find yourself having to watch Trump's tirade, at least California Gov. Gavin Newsom is offering a way to have some fun through all of the nonsense. That's right, it's Trump Crash Out Bingo," and there's even a Bingo card and personalized Trump Bingo chips – with both posted on social media earlier today.

"Tonight, we're playing Trump Crash Out Bingo. Who can call BINGO first?" read the caption to the Instagram post, which included the cards. What are some of the hot topics in play? We've got everything from "Off-script tangent" and "Epstein mention," to "Trump acts like he just learned 'groceries' is a word" to "Random Nicki Minaj callout" (a reference to the rapper who turned full-on MAGA Barbie earlier this month). With the spectacle set to roll out beginning at 6 pm PT/9 pm ET, you can check out what's going down on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, C-SPAN, CNN, MS Now, PBS, Telemundo, Fox "News," "News"Nation, YouTube, and various social media platforms.

Here's a look at what Gov. Newsom had to share on social media earlier today. After Trump wraps up his rant, an official response will spotlight Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger, while a Spanish reply will be made by California senior Senator Alex Padilla. Of course, you can always check out what Turner Classic Movies (TCM) has on tap tonight: 1944's Gaslight. Because we're sure there's no great passive-aggressive message being sent in any way, shape, or form going on there…

