Tulsa King: Sylvester Stallone Series Gets Official Trailer, Key Art

Paramount+ had a little something extra for viewers checking out today's Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs NFL game on CBS. With less than a month to go until its debut, Paramount+ released the official trailer for Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) & Terence Winter's (The Sopranos, The Wolf of Wall Street) Sylvester Stallone-starring mob drama, Tulsa King. Following up on the release of teasers and a behind-the-scenes look, we have a new set of preview images that offer fresh looks at other members of the cast. But it's the teaser that follows that's definitely worth your attention, as more details on the overarching storylines are revealed, and even more important players are introduced. But along with the trailer and overview, we also have the following official key art to pass along:

Following its two-episode premiere on November 13th on Paranount+, new episodes are set to drop weekly on Sundays exclusively on the streaming service. Paramount Network will also host a special linear airing of the first two episodes on Sunday, Nov. 20th, immediately following a new episode of Yellowstone Season 5. Now here's a look at the official trailer:

Paramount+'s Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi (Stallone), just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a "crew" from a group of unlikely characters to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that, to him, might as well be another planet. Andrea Savage (I'm Sorry), Martin Starr (Silicon Valley), Max Casella (The Tender Bar), Dana Delany (Body of Proof), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Irishman), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), Jay Will (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), and A.C. Peterson (Superman & Lois) also star, along with Garrett Hedlund (The United States vs. Billie Holiday). The series will be executive produced by Sheridan, Winter, Stallone, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, and Allen Coulter; Braden Aftergood is also set to executive produce the project.