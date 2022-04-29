Tulsa King: Taylor Sheridan Mob Series Posts Sylvester Stallone Pic

Not long before 2021 wrapped, viewers learned that Sylvester Stallone ("Rocky" & "Rambo" franchises) was in talks to join a new mob drama series for Paramount+ from Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, 1883) and Terence Winter (The Sopranos, Boardwalk Empire). Nearly five months later, we're getting our first look at Stallone's New York mafia capo Dwight "The General" Manfredi in the following official preview images from Tulsa King. The series focuses on Stallone's Manfredi, who is forced to relocate to the most unlikely of places (Tulsa, Oklahoma) after serving a 25-year prison sentence. Set in the present day, Manfredi is faced with the uphill task of reestablishing his Italian mafia family to the modernized, straight-shooting town of Tulsa. There, he encounters surprising and unsuspecting characters who follow him along his unconventional path to power. Joining Stallone on the cast are Max Casella (The Sopranos), Domenick Lombardozzi (The Wire), Vincent Piazza (Boardwalk Empire), and more.

"There is no better team to tell this story of a fish-out-of-water mobster than Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter. Their talent behind the camera, paired with the iconic Sylvester Stallone, will deliver a thrilling look at a man who prioritizes loyalty and family over all else, and is now taking stock of his life and grappling with the choices that have brought him to Tulsa," explained executive producer David Glasser. Winter, Sheridan, Stallone, and Glasser will executive produce alongside Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari of 101 Studios. 101 Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios, and Stallone & Braden Aftergood via Balboa Productions will also produce. While no official premiere date has been announced yet, filming is currently underway in Tulsa with a fall/winter premiere window expected. Sheridan's Tulsa King is just one of a number of series that he has on tap for over the next year, including new seasons of Yellowstone and Mayor of Kingstown.