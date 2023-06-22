Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: Daryl Dixon, preview, teaser, The Walking Dead, TWD

TWD: Daryl Dixon: JDM Psyched About Melissa McBride, Pokes Haters

Jeffrey Dean Morgan expressed his excitement (and twisted the knife a little) over Melissa McBride joining The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

If you're a fan of the TWD universe, then you know that things have been heating up in a big way. AMC's Fear the Walking Dead went into its final midseason break on a strong note, and the Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City kicked off its run with a strong opener. We also started getting some fresh looks at what's to come with the Norman Reedus-starring spinoff, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, as well as the promise of more to come this weekend (more on that below). But now, we're getting official confirmation on some major news that's been floating around on social media for a little while – and it's coming directly from Morgan. "Well, well. We're sorry Norman… fer talking oodles of shit to you when we thought Melissa wasn't doing show! Golly… this must of been in the works for ages! (Twas from start) Goddamn, it's great seeing these two together! Can't wait!" Morgan wrote in a tweet – which included an image of Reedus & Melissa McBride. If you're wondering about what Morgan's referencing? It's all the speculation that ended up turning into hate that was thrown at Reedus and the production team – including accusations that McBride was "forced" off the project because of Reedus' push to film overseas.

Here's a look at Morgan's tweet, joining the TWD universe in being excited about what those two being reunited could mean moving forward:

Well well. We're sorry Norman… fer talking oodles of shit to you when we thought melissa wasn't doing show! Golly… this must of been in the works for ages! (Twas from start) Goddamn it's great seeing these two together! Can't wait! Xojd pic.twitter.com/yYwyTq5hAG — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) June 22, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look at the behind-the-scenes teaser that was released (with an extended preview set to debut during this weekend's episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City), followed by a look back at what we know so far:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Season 2?

Last month, series stunt professional Frederic Guerin took to social media to signal that work on a second season was already underway. Now, hold on for a second… we need to make sure that wasn't announced already. Nope, it wasn't. If that's the case, it would appear that the spinoff received a quiet renewal to allow for two six-episode seasons to run production-wise at the same time. With the final season of Fear the Walking Dead already underway and The Walking Dead: Dead City hitting in June, "The Year of 'The Walking Dead'" is just starting to heat up. Here's a look at the screencap of what Guerin posted to Instagram Stories, with Google Translate to blame in case we're getting a misread on what's posted:

In AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. The series stars Reedus, Clémence Poésy, Adam Nagaitis, Anne Charrier, Eriq Ebanouey, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi, and newcomer Louis Puech Scigliuzzi and is executive produced by Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!