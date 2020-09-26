Let's just put it out there, okay? There's been a whole lot going on in the Walking Dead universe over the past few months. Between production delays and restarts, this October isn't exactly what TWD fans were expecting. On top of that, we have the original series ready to shuffle off AMC's programming coil after six "mini-episodes" and a super-Season 11 made up of 24 episodes. From there, we're getting a Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus) spinoff series from Angela Kang and an anthology series being developed by Scott M. Gimple. Thankfully, the folks the AMC and Talking Dead are feeling everyone's pain, so Chris Hardwick is set to host the "'TWD' Universe Preview Special."

Taking place this Sunday, September 27, at 8 pm ET, the special will offer fans a preview of The Walking Dead Season 10 finale "A Certain Doom," as well as a look at the return of Fear the Walking Dead for a sixth season and preview of the new, 2-season limited spinoff series The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Kang and Lauren Cohan (Maggie) will be on hand for TWD, while Andrew Chambliss, Lennie James, and Colby Minifie will represent Fear TWD. Matt Negrete, Alexa Mansour, and Nico Tortorella will be on hand for TWD: World Beyond.

But wait! That's not all! Just to make sure everyone's scorecards are updated on what went on during the previous seven Season 10 episodes heading into the season-ender, the fine folks at TWD were kind enough to recap all the "cheat sheet" notes you'll need to charge headlong into "A Certain Doom" with… cautious optimism?

Here's how the immediate future of "'TWD October 2020" is shaping up: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of TWD makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, FTWD starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.