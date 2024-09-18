Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: twilight of the gods, zack snyder

Twilight of the Gods: Netflix Previews Zack Snyder's Animated Series

Set to hit Netflix on September 19th, here's an official clip from EP Zack Snyder's adult animated streaming series Twilight of the Gods.

Last week, Netflix treated viewers to an official trailer and a whole lot of preview images for EP Zack Snyder's (Watchmen, Man of Steel, 300, Army of the Dead) Twilight of the Gods. Of course, the adult animated streaming series happens to be premiering on the final day of Geeked Week, so it seems only right that Netflix would release an official clip. Who knows? You can check out the clip below – along with the official trailer (above) and the key art poster for the series right here…

With the epic animated series set to hit Netflix screens this Thursday, September 19th, here's an official clip from Snyder's Twilight of the Gods:

In a mythical world of great battles, great deeds, and great despair, Leif (Stuart Martin), a mortal king, is saved on the battlefield by Sigrid (Sylvia Hoeks), an iron-willed warrior with whom he falls in love. On their wedding night, Sigrid and Leif survive a wrath of terror from Thor (Pilou Asbæk), which sets them — and a crew of crusaders — on a merciless mission for vengeance against all odds. This heroic story of love, loss, and revenge is a journey to hell and beyond … across fantastical lands, battlefields fierce and bloody, and wars waged against deities and demons.

The god-tier voice cast also includes Rahul Kohli as Egill, Kristofer Hivju as Andvari, Jamie Clayton as The Seid-Kona, Jamie Chung as Hel, Peter Stormare as Ulfr, Corey Stoll as Hrafnkel, Lauren Cohen as Inge, Birgitte Hjort Sørensen as Hervor, Thea Sofie Loch Næss as Thyra, and John Noble as Odin, among others. Co-created by Jay Oliva and Eric Carrasco, Netflix's Twilight of the Gods is executive-produced by Deborah Snyder, Wesley Coller, and Jay Oliva. Zack Snyder, Jay Oliva, Tim Divar, Andrew Tamandl, and David Hartman are directing the season's episodes – which stem from the animation studio Xilam Animation and production company Stone Quarry Animation.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!