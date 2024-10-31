Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV, YouTube | Tagged: donald trump, JD Vance, Joe Rogan, opinion, twin peaks

Twin Peaks: Did Joe Rogan Interview Trump, Vance From The Black Lodge?

Was it just us, or did Donald Trump and JD Vance look like they were in the Black Lodge from Twin Peaks when Joe Rogan interviewed them?

Let me just start off by saying that I could never hate myself so much that I would watch a combined six hours of interview between Joe Rogan and ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS, and convicted felon Donald Trump and his VP "little buddy," Sen. JD Vance. But I did catch enough of both interviews to make this shocking discovery – Trump and Vance were being interviewed from the Black Lodge. In fact, when you look at things through the lenses of David Lynch and Mark Frost's Twin Peaks, it makes a ton of sense. I'm going to avoid making your brains bleed by going way over the top with offering my pitch on what the Black Lodge is – let's just say that it's not a very nice place. You don't have to trust us – the late, great Kenneth Welsh's Windom Earle did an amazing job expressing just how much of a not-so-nice place the Black Lodge is.

"I am happy to point out that our story does not end in this wretched place of saccharine excess. For there's another place, it's opposite: a place of almost unimaginable power, chock full of dark forces and vicious secrets. No prayers dare enter this frightful maw. The spirits there care not for good deeds or priestly invocations, they're as likely to rip the flesh from your bone as greet you with a happy 'good day." And if harnessed, these spirits in this hidden land of unmuffled screams and broken hearts would offer up a power so vast that its bearer might reorder the Earth itself to his liking." Earle revealed – before finding out the hard way from Bob that he wasn't exactly Black Lodge material.

You can see where we're going with this, right? It would be tough to argue that Trump and Vance don't at least have timeshares there based on how their plans for the U.S. measure up. But more than that, it's those righteously creepy drapes behind the two of them during the interview. It was all just a little too creepy.

Twin Peaks: Looking Forward & Looking Back

Back in May of this year, producer Sabrina S. Sutherland (Lynch's producing partner, working with him on ABC's Twin Peaks, Showtime's Twin Peaks: The Return, Inland Empire, David Lynch: The Art Life, and more) fielded some questions from members of TULPA, an online community that brings Lynch, Frost, and Twin Peaks fans together. When asked if the way that "The Return" (Season 3) ended was intended to be an overall finale or to open the door to more storyline possibilities, Sutherland noted that they "personally hope there will be more" though they're not aware of what the overall intention was. That was when we were hit with this: "I know that David [Lynch] has more ideas for another season, but I don't know about Mark [Frost]."

Now let's flash ahead about five months to a very interesting tweet response from Frost from earlier this month to a fan who assumed that Twin Peaks books wouldn't be happening anytime soon: "Never say never." Of course, that could simply be Frost not wanting fans to lose hope because he's right – the pop culture landscape is a place where very unexpected things happen all of the time. Then again, it's also quite possible that the author of 2016's The Secret History of Twin Peaks and 2017's Twin Peaks: The Final Dossier is teasing that the show's universe will live on in book form – maybe utilizing some of those ideas that Lynch has?

Previously, official spinoff books included 1990's The Secret Diary of Laura Palmer (Jennifer Lynch) and "Diane…" The Twin Peaks Tapes of Agent Cooper (Scott Frost/audio), 1991's The Autobiography of F.B.I. Special Agent Dale Cooper: My Life, My Tapes (Scott Frost), and Welcome to Twin Peaks: An Access Guide to the Town (David Lynch, Mark Frost, Richard Saul Wurman). Here's a look at Frost's response to the question/concern about books:

In honor of the 34th anniversary of the pilot episode, Frost looked back on one of the hotly debated issues from the original series run. Did the show reveal who Laura Palmer's killer was too soon? Frost believes so, adding that if it wasn't for the network, he could've easily seen the mystery continue into a third season (instead of during S02E09: "Arbitrary Law").

"Definitely too soon. I mean, we literally had a gun to our head from the network," Frost revealed during an interview with Variety. "As I recall, they were just going to stop sending us money if we didn't deliver this. They wanted it right off the bat at the start of the second season. But David always said, 'We should never solve the mystery — this should go on forever.' And there's a part of me that thinks he may have well have been right. At least through Season 2 would've been, I think, acceptable. We could've easily gotten through at least the rest of that season engaging with those story dynamics. But it was still 1992, and it was still network television, and they just put their foot down."

In the days before Disney owned the network, it was Capital Cities, described by Frost as "a very conservative family-owned business" that was "deeply disturbed" by what the show was doing and the directions it was going. "I remember talking to [Thomas Murphy], the CEO of the company, who I think felt we were unleashing some kind of digital Ebola into the world with the storytelling. He was really upset." Interestingly enough – from an almost "Lynchian foreshadowing perspective," it would be a future Disney CEO who would come to the show's defense. "The one fortunate part was that they had a young executive there in Bob Iger who, to his credit, was a real champion of the show. I always felt he was in our corner," Frost added.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!