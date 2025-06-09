Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Twisted Metal

Twisted Metal Season 2 Clip Does Right by Rob Zombie's "Dragula"

Check out a brutal preview for Peacock and Michael Jonathan Smith's Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz-starring Twisted Metal Season 2.

With less than two months to go until the second season of showrunner, writer, and executive producer Michael Jonathan Smith's (Cobra Kai) live-action adaptation of Twisted Metal gets unleashed across our screens, we've got a special look at the show's return to pass along. After what went down during the first season finale, John (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) find themselves entering the deadly Twisted Metal tournament, a sinister demolition derby hosted by a mysterious man known as Calypso (Anthony Carrigan). As they try to survive an onslaught of dangerous new foes and familiar faces alike, including the murderous clown Sweet Tooth (Nuufolau Joel "Joe" Seanoa, aka Samoa Joe, with Will Arnett), things get complicated for John when he reunites with his long-lost sister, the vigilante Dollface. For those of you who've been waiting for the serious to seriously unload, look no further than the clip below. Because the derby gets underway, and folks aren't wasting any time taking out the competition. Plus, it has Rob Zombie's "Dragula" as its soundtrack – how can you go wrong?

Here's a look at the Rob Zombie-fueled sneak peek at Peacock's Twisted Metal, followed by what else we've learned about the streaming series' return:

And here's a look back at the official image gallery that was released alongside the date announcement teaser in April:

"The stakes couldn't be higher as John Doe and Quiet risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament. The prize? A single wish, their greatest hearts' desire, granted. The only problem is sixteen other drivers have wishes of their own," Smith shared in a special message to fans. "Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz lead a stellar cast, including Will Arnett & Joe Seanoa as fan favorite Sweet Tooth and Anthony Carrigan as the iconic tournament host Calypso, in a fast-paced, hysterical, thrilling season with unforgettable characters. It's too bad not all of them will survive." Saylor Bell Curda, Lisa Gilroy, Richard de Klerk, Patty Guggenheim, Tiana Okoye, and Michael James Shaw are set as recurring guest stars.

Stemming from Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, and Universal Television (a division of Universal Studio Group), Peacock's Twisted Metal is executive-produced by Smith, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, Mackie, Arnett and Marc Forman (Electric Avenue), Jason Spire (Inspire Entertainment), Grant Dekernion, Peter Principato (Artists First), Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions and Hermen Hulst, Head of PlayStation Studios. Directors for the season include Phil Sgriccia (201-202, 205-206), Bill Benz (203-204, 211-212), Iain MacDonald (207-208), and Bertie Ellwood (209-210).

