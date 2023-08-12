Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Collision, cm punk, hangman page, house of black

CM Punk Turns Attention to Hangman Page in Post-"Collision" Comments

CM Punk called out Hangman Adam Page over ratings, actions figures, and more in post-AEW Collision comments from earlier tonight.

Maybe Samoa Joe choked him out a little too well, and he was a little oxygen-deprived woozy. Maybe he just had some stuff to get off his chest. But in yet another one of those instances when it's no longer "reality vs. storyline" and all about "reality & storyline," CM Punk had some thoughts to share with the North Carolina crowd shortly after TBS' AEW Collision went off the air – and it was "Hangman" Adam Page and Punk's opponents that night, the House of Black, that were his topics.

"Carolina is Hangman country [referencing a crowd sign]. Earlier today, I went to a local supermarket, and I figured out why they call him 'Hangman.' It's because the pegs in the toy aisle are full of Hangman action figures because nobody wants to buy them. He's a peg warmer, unlike me, who moves merchandise, pops ratings, sells toys. You got everybody in AEW saying, 'I'm the heart, I'm the soul, I'm the spirit.' Well, that's objective [subjective]; what's a fact is the people who say that certainly aren't the chin of AEW because the lights go out faster than…what? GTS, Go To Sleep," Punk shared about a fellow AEW teammate who he hasn't had the best backstory with.

But then, it sounded like Punk had a moment of reflection – before taking a dig at House of Black about their match OR referencing a past issue Punk reportedly had with Hangman chopping him during their match at AEW Double or Nothing 2022 (which Punk believed was done on purpose). "I don't know what I'm trying to do. I got rocked too. I told the House of Black, 'no chops,' and they chopped me, so I'm very mad," Punk added (with huge thanks to Fightful.com for the transcript). During AEW Collision, Punk teamed with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) in a loss to AEW Trios Champions House of Black (Buddy Matthews, Malakai Black & Brody King) in an AEW Trios Title bout.

