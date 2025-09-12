Posted in: CBS, Netflix, TV | Tagged: charlie sheen, jon cryer, Two And A Half Men

Two and a Half Men: Jon Cryer Had Reservations About Charlie Sheen Doc

Jon Cryer shared his reluctance to join the Netflix documentary "aka Charlie Sheen," reflecting on Sheen's "Two and a Half Men" meltdown.

There is an ancient Greek proverb that says, "Time heals all wounds." Still, eight years is a very long time for anyone, especially for actor Jon Cryer, who bore a significant brunt of his Two and a Half Men co-star Charlie Sheen's drug-fueled meltdown that led to his season eight firing from the Chuck Lorre series. Lorre, Sheen's primary target, has since mended fences with the troubled actor, even casting him as a fictionalized version of himself in the HBO Max comedy series Bookie. Sheen, who's been on a long road to repairing his image with his upcoming memoir, The Book of Sheen, and Netflix documentary, aka Charlie Sheen. Cryer spoke to Variety about his involvement in the documentary and his reluctance to be "part of the cycle" again.

Two and a Half Men Star Jon Cryer on Charlie Sheen's Pattern of Behavior on Set

"I worked with Charlie Sheen for eight years," Cryer said. "And if you wonder what it's like to work with Charlie Sheen for eight years, when I started, I had hair. I had some trepidation about participating in this, partially because part of the cycle of Charlie Sheen's life has been that he messes up terribly, he hits rock bottom, and then he gets things going again. And he brings a lot of positivity in his life, and that's when he burns himself out again. He just can't help but set that house on fire, and I didn't want to be a part of that cycle. I'm not here to build him up, and I'm not here to tear him down. But I sure hope this doesn't go bad."

At the height of Sheen's meltdown, he would rail on social media about Lorre, Cryer, among other random things, including claiming to be "winning" and possessing "tiger's blood." Sheen asked most of his contacts to participate in the documentary, but director Andrew Renzi was tasked with contacting his Hot Shots! co-star because Sheen was unable to reach him. The actor praised Cryer for knowing him so well, took to heart the words he shared on his documentary, and publicly reached out to him to have a conversation. The Extended Family star went as far as saying on The View in 2024, "[Charlie] blew it up, so you kind of have to think. I love him, I wish him the best, he should live in good health for the rest of his life, but I don't know if I want to get in business with him for any length of time." aka Charlie Sheen is available on Netflix. For more on the documentary, you can check out the article.

