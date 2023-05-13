Two and a Half Men: Lynskey Open to Revival; Sheen In "Good Place" Melanie Lynskey shared that Charlie Sheen "seemed to be in such a good place" and that she would be open to a Two and a Half Men revival.

Okay, look. We're not trying to brag… but we've been on the Melanie Lynskey bandwagon since Heavenly Creatures (and don't get us started on Hulu's Castle Rock and how she's an official member of the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia ensemble). So we're thrilled to see the attention that Lynskey has been getting for her excellent turns in Showtime's Yellowjackets and HBO's The Last of Us. But for this go-around, we're taking a listen to what Lynskey had to share with Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast regarding another popular role – and if she would ever consider reprising her role as Rose if there was ever a revival of the CBS sitcom Two and a Half Men (even after the issues with the series that Lynskey addressed nearly a year ago).

Chuck Lorre and Charlie Sheen (Charlie Harper), the creator & star of Two and a Half Men, respectively, have been in the news lately after it was revealed last month that Sheen had joined the cast of Lorre's upcoming Sebastian Maniscalco-starring Max comedy series, How to Be a Bookie. The news was surprising considering the toxic situation on the set of Two and a Half Men between Lorre & Sheen stemming from Sheen's public action that led to his being fired from the popular sitcom. Apparently, time and other factors have led to a mending of the fences between the two – and that's led to social media buzz from fans about the possibility of a revival of their original CBS show. If that ends up being the case, Lynskey says she would definitely be open to appearing if it ever happens. "The last time I was texting with Charlie, he seemed to be in such a good place, like an honestly good place," Lynskey shared during the podcast, not knowing at the time that the duo were reteaming. "I always hope the best for both of them. Honestly. I think that's amazing." And if that sounds like Lynskey would consider returning, it's because she is: "I mean, I'd do a guest star if they want. There were moments on that show that were so fun. And I do genuinely love live audience sitcoms. There's nothing like the energy of it, especially when people know the show and love the show."