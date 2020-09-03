Two New Star Trek Wines Announced Including Klingon Bloodwine

Star Trek and Wines That Rock has given us a new reason to drink. two, in fact, as they have made two new bottles of wine for the series. In fact, one of them will be making you yell Qapla while the other The latest additions to the Star Trek Wines collection are a United Federation of Planets Old Vine Zinfandel and a Klingon Bloodwine. Both of which you can pre-order now with the earliest shipping date being September 17th. We're sure there will be some nitpicky fans out there complaining that it's not served in a traditional Bloodwine case or that it doesn't contain actual Klingon blood, but who cares? It's awesome that someone finally decided to make this a real thing. Now if we could just get someone to make a genuine Romulan Ale that will floor you. You can read more about both wines below.

Made in conjunction with the ViacomCBS Consumer Products team, Wines That Rock partnered with the leaders of KAG (Klingon Assault Group) and the KLI (Klingon Language Institute) for their expertise in all things Klingon while creating the fabled Klingon Bloodwine. Everything from the design aesthetics, use of language and the wine itself was carefully crafted with authenticity in mind. As a special 'Easter Egg' for fans, Bloodwine bottles also feature four separate, unique corks that were produced with Klingon proverbs. Pre-sale of the Klingon Wines begin on September 3rd with a ship date of September 17th, The Klingon Day of Honor. In honoring the ancient methods of the great Klingon vintners, premium Cabernet Sauvignon grapes were used to create this traditional Bloodwine, cultivated to produce strong flavors that glisten a vibrant ruby color in the glass with aromas of dark chocolate and bold flavors. Each bottle is hand filled and expertly wax dipped at E2 Family Winery. The second new wine being released on September 3rd is the all new United Federation of Planets Special Reserve Sauvignon Blanc. Each limited-edition bottle is individually numbered. Designed as a companion to the United Federation of Planets Old Vine Zinfandel, its futuristic round shape and unique label cut were inspired by the StarFleet Delta and are a nod to Star Trek: The Next Generation official issue uniforms. The United Federation of Planets Sauvignon Blanc was crafted by an intergalactic sommelier and designed to please palates on multiple planets. The bottles elegant design and premium wine quality were created as if they were to be served at official United Federation of Planets gatherings including diplomatic banquets, Federation Council meetings, and planetary assemblies. Both Federation wines pay homage to the history and mission of The Federation, a dream that became a reality and spread throughout the galaxy.