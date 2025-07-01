Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: marvel, marvel games, Marvel Rivals

The Phoenix Rises For Marvel Rivals As Season Three Looms

Marvel Rivals has revealed the latest seasonal content on the way, as The Phoenix arrives as a playable character next week

Article Summary The Phoenix joins Marvel Rivals as a playable character in Season Three, launching July 11.

New map Klyntar: Celestial Husk debuts, expanding the game’s cosmic battles and lore.

Season Three introduces a revamped battle pass, new system updates, and four fresh Team-Ups.

Blade enters the roster and university students gain access to rotating costume trials each season.

NetEase Games and Marvel Games have revealed some of the content coming to Marvel Rivals for Season Three, as The Phoenix arrives as a playable character. Yes, the fiery entity that always seems to like taking over Jean Grey is back, along with a new map in Klyntar: Celestial Husk. Plus, the second half of the season will see Blade join the game, but more on him later on. You'll also see several improvements to the game, newly added features, special events, and Team-Ups. The team also confirmed a new season will now launch every two months. Enjoy the videos and info here as the season arrives on July 11.

Marvel Rivals – Season Three

On this Mosaic (Space) Timeline, the Phoenix and Jean Grey have fully accepted each other, traveling through the universe while helping residents across the galaxy. However, when the Timestream Entanglement took place, the Phoenix sensed a terrible darkness awakening at the edge of the known universe. The Phoenix could feel that this darkness had already corrupted many gods, and even she, who was so far away, felt a sharp pain in her mind. In order to annihilate it in its slumber, the Phoenix and Jean decided to venture into the abyss where this darkness resided, using their flames to completely burn down the root of this universe's problem.

The Phoenix (Duelist) – Original X-Men member Jean Grey boasted immense psychic power even before becoming host to the unbridled Phoenix Force, the embodiment of life and psionic energy across the universe. Now aligned with this ancient cosmic power, Jean and the Phoenix traverse space together, burning bright as both a spark of creation and inferno of destruction! Knull has slaughtered multiple Celestials. The severed head of the first Celestial he decapitated drifted away from the planet Klyntar over the eons, morphing into Knowhere. Meanwhile, the body has remained in orbit above Klyntar, slowly corroded by Knull's power within and the forces of the cosmos outside.The Celestial Remains fall from the sky, becoming a part of the Klyntar landscape.

For Season Three, the Marvel Rivals is adding new features, battle pass, system updates, and four new Team-Ups. The game's mission system will see a complete overhaul, and a new layer of customization to the accessories system will be introduced. A brand-new competitive mode will be released in the latter half of Season Three, and Blade will be joining the roster! Also, starting from Season three, verified university students will enjoy costume trials. Upon completing verification, university students can enjoy access to 10 costumes and MVPs. These costumes will rotate each season. The Marvel Rivals team is rolling out email verification for students in the US, UK, and more, with more regions to come.

