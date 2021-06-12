Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Prod Halted Over "Explosive Diarrhea" Outbreak

NBC's upcoming Ultimate Slip 'N Slide ran into a health emergency that not only forced production on the competition series to be shut down but will also force millions of others to limit themselves to only two jokes once they hear the full story (with positive, healthy vibes to those inflicted). The Bobby Moynihan and Ron Funches-hosted series was hit with an outbreak of giardia on set. First reported by The Wrap and further confirmed by EW, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention defines giardia as "a microscopic parasite found on surfaces or in soil, food, or water that has been contaminated with feces from infected people or animals"- resulting in "diarrheal disease."

In a bit more "down-to-earth" terms? As the original report stated, "up to 40 crew members fell violently ill" resulting in an outbreak of "awful explosive diarrhea" that resulted in people "collapsing" and "being forced to run into port-o-potties" (though an NBC spokesperson stated that neither Moynihan nor Funches were infected). An NBC spokesperson confirmed the shutdown to EW. Production was halted on June 2 when at least one crew member on the series tested positive for giardia. The show had nearly completed filming, with one week left in its scheduled production, and will not be returning to the original shooting location.

With the series nearing the end of production, a representative for NBC confirmed that production was halted n June "when as least one member on the series tested positive" for the microscopic parasite. "The health and safety of everyone on our set is our number one priority, so out of an abundance of caution, we have made the decision to stop production of Ultimate Slip 'N Slide at the current location. We are in the process of determining next steps in order to complete production," said a spokesperson for Universal Television Alternative Studios to EW.

NBC's Ultimate Slip 'N Slide is set to have its special two-night premiere on Sunday, August 8 at 10:30 p.m. ET / 7:30 p.m. PT, immediately following the Closing Ceremony of the Summer Olympics. The competition series will then formally debut on Monday, August 9, at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

