Uncle From Another World: Netflix Anime Releases New Official Trailer

During Netflix's Geeked Week back at the beginning of June, viewers were treated to a wave of animation news & previews during the virtual fan event that included a set of first-look images from the highly-anticipated Uncle From Another World. Now with the anime set to go worldwide later this month, viewers are getting a chance to learn more with the release of a second official trailer. With Shigeki Kawai directing at Atelier Pontdarc, Kenta Ihara (Cautious Hero: The Hero Is Overpowered but Overly Cautious, Full Dive, Saga of Tanya the Evil, Mieruko-chan) overseeing & writing the scripts, and Kazuhiro Ota (Natsu no Arashi!, Negima!, Pani Poni Dash!) responsible for character designs, Uncle From Another World is an adaptation of Hotondoshindeiru's manga (Isekai Ojisan), with a cast that includes Takehito Koyasu as Ojisan ("Uncle"), Jun Fukuyama as Takafumi, Mikako Komatsu as Fujimiya, Haruka Tomatsu as Elf, Aoi Yūki as Mabel, and Aki Toyosaki as Alicia.

With the anime set to hit the streaming service worldwide beginning July 20th, here's a look at the second official trailer for Uncle from Another World (followed by an overview, the original trailer, and the preview images released during Geeked Week):

Autumn 2017. Hit by a truck when he was 17 years old, Takafumi's uncle suddenly awakens from a coma that lasted 17 years. When Takafumi visits him in the hospital, he sees his uncle muttering nonsense, declaring that he has returned from another world named "GRAN-BAHAMAL." Clearly, his uncle has lost his marbles. Takafumi is lost for words, but his uncle proves his claims of being in another dimension by using some magic. Deciding to use his uncle's powers to earn a living, and with no other relatives to call upon, Takafumi takes him in and they begin to share an apartment together. While living with his uncle, Takafumi learns of his fantastical adventures and his boundless love of SEGA video games. But at times, his uncle's lonely and cruel experiences fill Takafumi with both joy and sadness. Two men of different generations work hard to be video content creators in this new and exciting otherwordly comedy set in a corner of an apartment complex!