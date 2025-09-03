Posted in: FX, Movies, TV | Tagged: Very Young Frankenstein, Young Frankenstein

Very Young Frankenstein: FX Pilot Taps Cary Elwes for US President

Cary Elwes reunites with Robin Hood: Men in Tights director Mel Brooks as the US President in the FX series pilot, Very Young Frankenstein.

Article Summary Cary Elwes reunites with Mel Brooks, starring as the US President in FX’s Very Young Frankenstein pilot.

Very Young Frankenstein is inspired by Mel Brooks’ 1974 comedy classic Young Frankenstein.

Stefani Robinson writes and showruns, with Taika Waititi set to direct the pilot episode for FX.

Mel Brooks executive produces, joined by Kevin Salter, Michael Gruskoff, and Garrett Basch on the project.

As far as any likelihood that Mel Brooks will make a sequel to 1993's Robin Hood: Men in Tights, we probably shouldn't hold our breath any time soon, but then again, most weren't expecting Hulu's miniseries sequel History of the World Part II, the upcoming MGM's Spaceballs 2, and FX's Very Young Frankenstein. At the very least, Robin Hood star Cary Elwes gets to reunite with Brooks for the FX series that received a pilot order, according to Deadline. While he's not playing Robin of Loxley, he's moved on up, playing the President of the United States, which is not exactly as prestigious a position as it used to be these days.

Cary Elwes Joins Very Young Frankenstein

Very Young Frankenstein is inspired by the Brooks' 1974 classic Young Frankenstein, a parody of the black and white monster movies of the early 20th century. The film, which starred Gene Wilder, follows Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, who follows in his grandfather, Victor Frankenstein's footsteps, and helping him is his hunchback assistant, Igor (Marty Feldman), to hilarious results. Brooks will executive produce alongside What We Do in the Shadows alum Stefani Robinson (who serves as writer and showrunner), Taika Waititi (who will direct the pilot), and Garrett Basch. Joining them to executive produce are Kevin Salter, who worked with Brooks on History of the World: Part 2 and the upcoming Spaceballs 2; and Young Frankenstein producer Michael Gruskoff.

Young Frankenstein also starred Peter Boyle, Madeline Kahn, Cloris Leachman, Teri Garr, Kenneth Mars, and Gene Hackman. Brooks often appears in his own projects, but it's not known if he'll partake on screen in the FX series; however, he will return as Yogurt for Spaceballs 2. Elwes has been quite busy working in the Saw franchise, the final two Mission: Impossible films, the Rebel Moon franchise, and the Paramount+ TV spinoff, Knuckles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!