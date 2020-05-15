Vic's Coming for Millie's Father Christmas in Latest NOS4A2 Teaser

AMC and BBC America's NOS4A2 comes storming back for a second season starting June 21, and up to this point our focus (understandably) has been on the war for survival between Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) and Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Though many believed Manx to be dead and gone after the first season finale, Vic's not convinced and she's had nine years to prepare for this day and she won't stop until Manx is back in Hell and Christmasland follows him there. With Manx forced to face his own mortality in a very real way, he's more desperate than ever to rid himself of Vic once and for all. To do it, he'll go through the one person she holds most dear: her eight-year-old son, Wayne. But Vic isn't the only one with a child in-play who could prove an "x factor" this season. As you're about to see in the following teaser, Millie Manx (Mattea Conforti) is starting to grow into her power, too.

AMC's NOS4A2 Brought to Christmasland to Life in Season One

Cummings' Vic McQueen is a young, working-class artist whose creativity awakens a supernatural ability to track Manx. What Vic lacks in social confidence, she makes up for in courage, humor, and tough-as-nails grit. She strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself. Quinto's Charlie Manx is a seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children, then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – an icy, twisted Christmas village of Manx's imagination where every day is Christmas and unhappiness is forbidden. Manx finds his whole world threatened when a young woman in New England discovers she has a dangerous gift.

Based on best-selling author Joe Hill's novel, and executive produced by series creator/showrunner Jami O'Brien (Fear the Walking Dead) and Hill, NOS4A2 stars Quinto, Cummings, Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David, and Mattea Conforti. Produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television, NOS4A2 is executive produced by Hill, O'Brien, and Tornante Television's Lauren Corrao.