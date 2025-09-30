Vigil: BBC's Hit Cop Show Now Filming, New Cast Joins Jones & Leslie

Returning to the cast are Gary Lewis (Franklin, A Thousand Blows), who reprises his role as Detective Superintendent Robertson; Dominic Mafham (Little Disasters, Killing Eve), who is back as Sir Ian Downing; and Orla Russell (Deadwater Fell, Outlander) back as Poppy, Amy and Kirsten's daughter.

Vigil creator Tom Edge is again writing the show, with additional writers for the season, Tom Mair and Eve Hedderwick Turner. Marcus Wilson is the producer, and George Aza-Selinger is the associate producer. Executive producers are Jake Lushington for World Productions, Gaynor Holmes and Stephanie Fyfe for the BBC, and Edge. Gareth Bryn (Karen Pirie, The Gathering) and Faye Gilbert (The Bay, The Tower) are directing. World Productions is producing in association with its owner, ITV Studios, which has international distribution rights.

"I'm grateful to the BBC and World Productions for backing the ambition of a story that takes Vigil to the Arctic," said Edge. "This season grapples with the issues that will define tomorrow's world: Melting ice caps, conflict over resources, energy wars, and lives put at risk in pursuit of peace and profits."

World's Lushington added, "We are thrilled to be kicking off filming series three of Vigil with Suranne and Rose in the epic arctic landscapes of Svalbard and welcome our most multinational cast to date, as well as featuring new and established Scottish talent."

Vigil Season 1, in which Jones' Silva was enlisted to solve a murder on a navy submarine in Scottish waters, was BAFTA-nominated and won the International Emmy for Best Drama Series in 2021. Season 2, from 2023, focused on a deadly drone attack, launched to nearly nine million viewers and was in the BBC's top-three most-watched dramas of the year. The first two seasons are streaming in the US on Peacock.