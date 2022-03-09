Vikings: Valhalla Gets Seasons 2 & 3, Jeb Stuart Returning & More

If you're a fan of Netflix and series creator, showrunner & EP Jeb Stuart's Vikings: Valhalla, then your Wednesday just got a whole lot better. This morning, the streaming service announced that the series has been renewed for both a second and third season, with Stuart returning for both seasons. With Sam Corlett (Leif Eriksson), Frida Gustavsson (Freydis Eriksdotter), and Leo Suter (Harald Sigurdsson) among those returning, production on Season 2 has wrapped & is expected sometime in 2023, and work on Season 3 is expected to begin this spring (with each of those two seasons expected to be eight episodes each).

"Fans of Valhalla — THANK YOU to the millions of you who have watched (and rewatched!) Season One. The numbers have been mind-boggling and beyond my wildest expectations. I'm thrilled to be able to confirm that we wrapped and are already editing Season Two and that production will start soon on Season Three. While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you've seen so far. SKÅL!!!" Stuart wrote in a statement to the fans when the news was first announced. Now here's a look at the teaser released sharing the good news:

Now here's a look back at the official trailer for the premiere season:

Season One of Vikings: Valhalla – now streaming – chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived — the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory.

Based on Michael Hirst's original series and stemming from MGM Television, Vikings: Valhalla is executive produced by Hirst, Jeb Stuart, Morgan O'Sullivan, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer & Paul Buccieri.