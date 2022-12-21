Vikings: Valhalla: Netflix Releases New Season 2 Images, BTS Video

When Netflix and series creator, showrunner & EP Jeb Stuart's Vikings: Valhalla returns next month, legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery & headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter) will be facing a very uncertain future. The upcoming second season picks up with our Vikings shortly after the tragic fall of Kattegat, an event that has shattered their dreams and altered their destinies. Finding themselves suddenly fugitives in Scandinavia, they are forced to test their ambitions and courage in worlds beyond the fjords of Kattegat. Now, viewers are getting a chance to get a better sense of what these new worlds have to offer them with the release of a new set of preview images along with a new behind-the-scenes video feature.

And in the following featurette, Corlett, Gustavsson, and Suter take viewers behind the scenes to show them what a "typical" day is like filming the epic streaming series:

Set to return for its second season on January 12, here's a look at the official trailer for Vikings: Valhalla (followed by a look back at the previously-released first-look preview):

"Fans of Valhalla — THANK YOU to the millions of you who have watched (and rewatched!) Season One. The numbers have been mind-boggling and beyond my wildest expectations. I'm thrilled to be able to confirm that we wrapped and are already editing Season Two and that production will start soon on Season Three. While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you've seen so far. SKÅL!!!" When the news was first announced earlier this year, Stuart wrote in a statement to the fans that the series would be getting second and third seasons.

Jeb Stuart, Morgan O'Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri executive produce with Vikings: Valhalla based on the series Vikings created by Michael Hirst.