Vikings: Valhalla Teaser Confirms Season 3 Coming In 2024 From Netflix

Well, that's some good news to get on a Thursday if you're a fan of Netflix and series creator, showrunner & EP Jeb Stuart's Vikings: Valhalla. Only a little more than a month after the Sam Corlett, Frida Gustavsson, and Leo Suter-starring second season hit streaming screens, we have a teaser to share with you below that the popular series will be back in 2024 for a third season.

Here's a look at the behind-the-scenes teaser released earlier today confirming the news:

In the following Season 2 featurette, Corlett, Gustavsson, and Suter take viewers behind the scenes to show them what a "typical" day is like filming the epic streaming series:

Having returned for its second season back on January 12, here's a look back at the official trailer for Vikings: Valhalla (followed by a look back at the previously-released first-look preview):

"Fans of Valhalla — THANK YOU to the millions of you who have watched (and rewatched!) Season One. The numbers have been mind-boggling and beyond my wildest expectations. I'm thrilled to be able to confirm that we wrapped and are already editing Season Two and that production will start soon on Season Three. While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you've seen so far. SKÅL!!!" When the news was first announced earlier this year, Stuart wrote in a statement to the fans that the series would be getting second and third seasons.

Jeb Stuart, Morgan O'Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh, Alan Gasmer, and Paul Buccieri executive produce with Vikings: Valhalla based on the series Vikings created by Michael Hirst.