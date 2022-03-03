Vince McMahon Will Induct The Undertaker Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon did something pretty rare this afternoon when he sat down for his first outside of WWE live interview in 15 years with SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee on today's episode of The Pat McAfee Show. The increasingly more reclusive McMahon promised McAfee he would be making a big WWE-related announcement on the show today and he didn't wait too long as, within minutes of sitting down, he announced that he would personally be inducting one of the greatest WWE legends in history, The Undertaker, into the WWE Hall of Fame next month at this year's ceremony.

McMahon personally inducting a wrestler into the WWE Hall of Fame is a pretty big deal, seeing as it has only happened one other time before when in 2009, he inducted his iconic on-screen arch-nemesis "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

Not only has he only ever inducted someone once before, but that was McMahon's lone appearance at a WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. It's also a very well-known stipulation that McMahon demands to be left out of every Hall of Fame inductee's speech at the annual event, so for him to be involved in any capacity means it must be for someone very special and The Undertaker certainly fits the bill.

The Undertaker (real name Mark Callaway) debuted in the then WWF at the 1990 Survivor Series event and was an instant attention-grabbing character for fans. On top of his incredible longevity in the ring over his 30-plus year career, it was his steadfast commitment to the WWE as a company and to McMahon himself that has separated The Undertaker from nearly all of his peers. Throughout the years when his contemporaries would leave the promotion for more money or other opportunities, Taker always remained loyal to McMahon and his company and that makes it easy to see why McMahon would want to personally honor the man.

To see McMahon induct The Undertaker into the WWE Hall of Fame, tune in to Peacock on April 1 at 10 pm.