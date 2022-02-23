Vintage He-Man and She-Ra: Princess of Power Live On

We are currently in an era where classic stories are getting new life with reboots, reimaginings, and revivals. While some may disagree, others find that these new takes are not only interesting on their own but also strengthen love for and spread awareness of the original stories. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and She-Ra: Princess of Power both got successful reboots this year, and the conversations around these two releases certainly show that there is still quite a bit of interest in these stories. Fans of the original, as well as those who love the new versions and are curious about the origin of these series, can look to Heritage Auctions, where a special He-Man and She-Ra lot which features two vintage production cels from the original series. The vintage take on these characters lives on in these unique items, which you can now bid on.

You can take a closer look at both cels here.

The "barbarian" craze that swept through comic books in the 1970s designed more for teen and older readers got a couple of "kid-friendly" versions with these two characters, based on a toy line from Mattel; it was one of the most popular animated series of the 1980s. Here is a pair of original hand-painted, full-figure 12 field production cels. Prince Adam, aka He-Man has an approximate image size of 5.75" (the splashed water effect is also on the cel), while his sister Adora (She-Ra) is 7.25", not including her raised sword. Backgrounds on both are scene-appropriate prints, added for presentation purposes. Both cels include Filmation logo stamps; both are matted with opening sizes of 11" x 8.25", overall mat size 18" x 14". Condition is about Fine, with light handling wear.

Fans of the vintage He-Man and the Masters of the Universe and She-Ra: Princess of Power can head over to Heritage Auctions to bid on these pieces right now. Click right here to go stake your claim for these vintage production cels, which would be the perfect addition to any collection.