VisionQuest: Diane Morgan & Lauren Morais Reportedly Join Series Cast

Lauren Morais and Diane Morgan have reportedly joined the cast of Marvel Television and Showrunner Terry Matalas' VisionQuest.

Last month, Marvel Studios' Brad Winderbaum promised some big news from the Marvel Animation and Marvel Television panel during New York Comic Con, and he definitely kept to his word. One of the biggest surprises was held for the end of the announcement-packed session, with MCU veteran Paul Bettany joining Winderbaum to drop some announcements about Showrunner Terry Matalas' VisionQuest. Now, we're getting some impressive (and exclusive) casting news from Variety. Reportedly, Lauren Morais (The Red King) and Diane Morgan (Crunk on Earth) have joined the cast. Morais's Lisa Molinari reportedly has a close connection with Ruaridh Mollica's Thomas Shepherd, while Morgan is expected to play an associate of Todd Stashwick's Paladin. Arriving in 2026, the upcoming Marvel Television series will mark the final installment in the trilogy that started with WandaVision and continued in last year's Agatha All Along.

Along with Bettany, the series also stars Henry Lewis as D.U.M.-E, Jonathan Sayer as U, James D'Arcy as J.A.R.V.I.S., Orla Brady as F.R.I.D.A.Y., Emily Hampshire as E.D.I.T.H., James Spader as Ultron, and Ruaridh Mollica as Thomas Shepherd. Todd Stashwick (Star Trek: Picard) is set to play an assassin out to capture Vision and his technology, with Matalas, confirming that Stashwick is portraying Paladin (Paul Denning/Paul Dennis), a top-level mercenary on the comics side of the Marvel Universe (created by Jim Shooter and Carmine Infantino and first appearing in 1978's Daredevil #150). In addition, Faran Tahir is reportedly reprising his role as terrorist leader Raza, head of the 10 Rings, who tried to kill Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) in 2008's Iron Man. Ruaridh Mollica (HBO's The Franchise) has been tapped for the series regular role of Tucker, and T'Nia Miller (Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher) has been cast in the key role of Jocasta.

