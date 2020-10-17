VlogBrothers John Green & Hank Green: YouTube Creator Spotlight

Authors John Green and Hank Green have been publishing videos on their YouTube channel, Vlogbrothers, since January 1st, 2007. Here's a look at where they started, what their channel has to offers, and what they're doing now. The Vlogbrothers channel started with a video titled "Brotherhood 2.0: January 1st." This kicked off a year of daily videos where the Green brothers would exchange vlogs back and forth every weekday, with the duty rotating between Hank and John. If one of the brothers missed a day, they would face on-air punishment, including eating a ridiculous amount of Peeps, spending fifteen hours in Target, consuming a sandwich made of nothing but fat, and more.

It began as a project between the two brothers, who had never been very close, to stay in touch, and led to the on-air bonding between the authors that created a vibrant community of readers, fans, and creators called Nerdfighteria. John Green started the channel as a relatively new writer, with a couple of novels under his belt, and Hank Green was an aspiring musician running Ecogeek, a website dedicated to improving the environment. Now, all these years later, John has seen international success with The Fault in Our Stars and multiple adaptations of his work, and Hank has multiple albums and novels to his name.

Over a decade since launching, the Vlogbrothers channel itself has changed dramatically. The daily vlogs have changed patterns over the years, but both Green brothers, who dedicated fans have grown with over the thirteen years since their debut video, still upload multiple times weekly. In addition to their main channel, they have created other channels including The Art Assignment, Journey to the Microcosm, Healthcare Triage, SciShow, and its spinoffs, and, most notably, the popular CrashCourse which is now used by teachers in classrooms around the globe. The brothers, who also now create the podcast Dear Hank & John, have used the channel to bring in major donations in an effort to decrease, what they call, "world suck."

The top five most viewed videos on their channel include a surprisingly animal-specific selection of videos, considering how wide their topics of choice stretch: