VP Harris on Trump Conviction: "Cheaters Don't Like Getting Caught"

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed convicted felon Donald Trump's complaints about his trial and more with Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night.

If there was one person who definitely benefitted from the timing of when ex-reality show host, multi-impeached ex-POTUS & convicted felon Donald Trump learned that he was officially a convicted felon, it was ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel. Aside from the personal satisfaction that we're sure Kimmel felt, it turns out he was the only one still open for business last week when the news came down that Trump had been convicted on 34 felony counts in his New York trial relating to hush money payments. Needless to say, Kimmel had the jump on everyone – so as the rest of late-night plays catch-up, Kimmel hosted Vice President Kamala Harris for a wide-ranging and informative one-on-one. From Roe v. Wade being overturned and the threat to women's personal freedoms to the DEA reclassifying cannabis as a Schedule 3 drug and who curses more between her and President Joseph Biden, there was a whole lot of territory covered – and that didn't even scratch the surface. But it was VP Harris's thoughts on Trump's conviction and the whining that he's been doing ever since about things being "rigged" that caught our attention.

"A jury of 12 people, peers, over the course of six weeks, deliberated on the evidence and facts and unanimously determined guilt on 34 felony counts. There was a defense attorney who actively participated in selecting that jury, who actively made decisions about witnesses to call, witnesses to cross examine. And the jury made their decision, and you know, I think that the reality is, cheaters don't like getting caught and being held accountable," VP Harris explained to Kimmel, noting how Trump was put through the same legal process as everyone else (though we could argue that Trump still had it better than others would have in his situation). "The reality is, let's just fast forward again to November. I think the American people want to know that there is a president who is accountable to the people," she added.

As for the matter of Trump claiming that the Biden Administration has "weaponized the Justice Department" (something Trump has readily admitted he plans on doing if we end up being cursed with a second Trump term), VP Harris sees it as nothing more than another example of Trump projecting. "Whatever he does, it's classic projection, and he will say, 'You're doing it,' when he's doing everything and intends to do it," VP Harris noted. "If President Biden has weaponized the justice system, why doesn't he get his son out of the trial? Hunter is currently on trial. Couldn't he just snap his weaponized fingers and get him right out of that?"

