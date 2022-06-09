Walker S02E18 "Search and Rescue" Preview; "Independence" Casting News

Before we get to our preview of S02E18 "Search and Rescue," we have an update on The CW's Jared Padalecki-starring Walker universe to pass along. Earlier today, we learned that Gabriela Quezada has been promoted from recurring to a series regular on the Matt Barr & Katherine McNamara-starring Walker Independence. Quezada's Lucia Reyes finds being the daughter of a rancher and the girlfriend of an outlaw not always the easiest, but she carves out her own path in the town of Independence. Using her gift of song, Lucia summons the courage to find her voice singing to the adoring fans of Hagan's dance hall, hoping it will lead to a brighter future. After a family tragedy keeps her in town to help save the family ranch, Lucia finds a deeper strength to defend the ranch and find those responsible for doing harm to those close to her. Now here's a look at the preview images, overview & promo for this week's episode:

Walker Season 2 Episode 18 "Search and Rescue": AUSTIN NICHOLS DIRECTS – Cordell (Jared Padalecki) and James (Coby Bell) make a shocking discovery. Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) have a traumatic afternoon and Liam (Keegan Allan) takes a concern to the Davidsons' door. Austin Nichols directed the episode with a story by Seamus Kevin Fahey and Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer and Teleplay by Bret VandenBos & Brandon Willer.

