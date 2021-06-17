Walker Season 1 Episode 14 Preview: Cordell's Road Trip Heart-to-Heart

Though last week's episode of The CW's Walker wasn't the season finale (the series was picked up for additional episodes earlier), it had all of the makings of one as Cordell (Jared Padalecki) suffered a second huge personal loss- one with its own "guilt baggage" to go along with it. But it's not just Cordell who has a lot to deal with heading into "Mehar's Jacket" as he takes a leave of absence to re-evaluate his life and share some rough news with Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley). Meanwhile, Capt. James (Coby Bell) looks to Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) for assistance in finding a missing military vet- and from the looks of things in the following preview images, episode overview, and promo, it looks like we're getting some MMA action, too:

Walker Season 1, Episode 14 "Mehar's Jacket": ROAD TRIP BLUES – Walker (Jared Padalecki) takes Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) on a road trip to discuss some devastating news. Meanwhile, Captain James (Coby Bell) enlists the help of Micki (Lindsey Morgan) and Trey (Jeff Pierre) to find a missing military veteran. Diana Valentine directed the episode written by Casey Fisher

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walker 1×14 Promo "Mehar's Jacket" (HD) Jared Padalecki series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JHpdo8E3iNs)

The CW's Walker also stars Lindsey Morgan (The 100), Keegan Allen (Pretty Little Liars), Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Molly Hagen (Law & Order: True Crime), Coby Bell (The Gifted), Jeff Pierre (9-1-1, Beyond), Violet Brinson (Sharp Objects), Kale Culley (Me, Myself and I), Genevieve Padalecki (Supernatural), Odette Annable (Supergirl), Chris Labadie (Nightmare Smile), Matt Barr (Valor, Hellcats), Jeffrey Nordling (Big Little Lies), and Alex Meneses (Jane the Virgin). The CW series is written and executive produced by Anna Fricke (Being Human, Valor), and executive produced by Dan Lin, Lindsay Liberatore, and Padalecki. CBS Television Studios handles production, in association with Rideback.

