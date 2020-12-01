Walker Star Jared Padalecki Earns His "Multitasking Daddy" Merit Badge

After 15 seasons on a popular, long-running series, you would think Supernatural vets (wow, that's weird to write) Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles would be looking to take an extended vacation to process and decompress but clearly, that's not the case. Ackles has already started with costume fittings and reading script drafts for his turn as Soldier Boy in Amazon Prime's third season of The Boys (reuniting with SPN creator Eric Kripke), which is expected to have cameras rolling in early 2021. Meanwhile, Padalecki is returning to our screens a lot sooner with Walker, The CW's reimagining of the popular Chuck Norris-starring series.

Set to unveil his Cordell Walker on January 21, 2021, Padalecki is busy reading scripts and shooting episodes- but that doesn't mean he's lost sight of the truly important things. In the Instagram post below, Padalecki offers a glimpse into what life is still for millions when it comes to working from home- and the two things that stand out to us? Padalecki has clearly earned his "multi-tasking daddy" license- and someone thinks he needs to take a break from script work:

The CW's Walker is a reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," stars Jared Padalecki ("Supernatural") as Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home. He'll attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son (Kale Culley, "Me, Myself and I") and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenaged daughter (Violet Brinson, "Sharp Objects") and navigate clashes with his family – an ADA brother (Keegan Allen, "Pretty Little Liars") who stepped in during Walker's absence, his perceptive mother (Molly Hagen, "Herman's Head") and his traditional rancher father (Mitch Pileggi, "The X-Files"). Walker's former colleague is now his Ranger Captain, (Coby Bell, "The Game"). Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history) played by Lindsey Morgan ("The 100"), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death. The show also stars Jeff Pierre as Trey Barnett.

