WandaVision Star Emma Caulfield Talks Inspiration for Dottie

When it comes to the first couple of episodes of WandaVision, they are leaning heavily on the tropes of various classic sitcoms that they are based on. The sitcom setting isn't just window dressing; everything about the episodes, from the writing to the set design to the way people move, is based on those various tropes. So when we were introduced to Dottie, played by Emma Caulfield, in episode two, we all knew the trope. This was the Queen of the Neighborhood, the one that wanted everything to be perfect all the time, and that appeared to be what they were going for with her. However, like everything else in WandaVision, there is no way this is as simple as it looks. We got the chance to speak to Caulfield to see if she based her performance on any character specifically.

"I didn't model her after anybody from a show. I definitely have had experiences with people like her. And so, I sense memory like, OK, right? I've seen you, or I've had to work with you, or I've been in a friend group with someone like you or whatever, and then just to make her complex. To find something that's relatable, so it's like, why are you so bothered by this person? Why are you feel threatened? Are you insecure? Who hurt you? [laughs]."

Check out our full interview with Caulfield below:

Disney+'s WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Kathryn Hahn as Agnes, Fred Melamed as Arthur Heart, and Debra Jo Rupp as Mrs. Heart. Created by Jac Schaeffer with an opening episode written by Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman, the streaming service series is executive produced by Schaeffer and Kevin Feige with Marvel Studios producing.